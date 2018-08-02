Weather Alert

...PERIODS OF HEAVY TO EXCESSIVE RAIN EXPECTED THROUGH FRIDAY... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, ADAMS, BEDFORD, BLAIR, CAMBRIA, CLEARFIELD, COLUMBIA, CUMBERLAND, DAUPHIN, FRANKLIN, FULTON, HUNTINGDON, JUNIATA, LANCASTER, LEBANON, MIFFLIN, MONTOUR, NORTHERN CENTRE, NORTHERN CLINTON, NORTHERN LYCOMING, NORTHUMBERLAND, PERRY, SCHUYLKILL, SNYDER, SOMERSET, SOUTHERN CENTRE, SOUTHERN CLINTON, SOUTHERN LYCOMING, SULLIVAN, TIOGA, UNION, AND YORK. * THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * SEVERAL ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS OVERNIGHT AND FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. MANY OF THESE STORMS WILL PRODUCE HEAVY RAIN. IF SOME OF THESE STORMS REPEATEDLY CROSS THE SAME LOCATIONS, IT COULD CAUSE FLASH FLOODING. * FLOOD PRONE ROADS ADJACENT TO STREAMS COULD BE ERODED AND WASHED OUT BY HIGH, FAST-MOVING WATER. IF YOU ENCOUNTER WATER OVER THE ROADS TURN AROUND AND SEEK AND ALTERNATE ROUTE. IT ESPECIALLY DIFFICULT AT NIGHT TO DISCERN THE DEPTH OF WATER OVER A ROAD, AND EVEN IF THAT ROAD MAY BE WASHED OUT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. REVIEW FLOOD SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION AT WEATHER.GOV/FLOOD. &&