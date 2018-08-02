Area Golf Results
FALLS CREEK — The Thursday Morning Senior League hosted a blind draw/scramble at Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday.
The foursome of Joe Geppart, John Showers, Dough Powell and Tom Herzing took first place.
Second place went to Wayne London, Ed Laborde, Fent Shenkle and Bob Fornauf.
John Buskirk, Walk Kosiba, Gary Snyder and Denny Barrett took third place.
Ken Snyder recorded the closest second shot of the day on the sixth hole, while Powell was the closest to the pin on hole 17.
DAHS girls golf sign ups
DuBOIS — Any DuBois Area High School female student interested in playing girls’ golf this fall should contact the high school athletic office at 375-9457.
Penn State 9th in coaches’ poll
Defending national champion Alabama is a unanimous No. 1 in the preseason coaches’ poll, with Clemson No. 2 and Ohio State No. 3.
The Crimson Tide received 61 one first-place votes from a panel of major-college coaches in the poll released Thursday. The Associated Press media poll will be released Aug. 20.
Alabama won its fifth national championship under coach Nick Saban last season, beating Georgia in overtime of the College Football Playoff national title game. The Bulldogs were ranked fourth by the coaches and Oklahoma was fifth.
Rounding out the top 10 were Washington, Wisconsin, Miami, Penn State and Auburn.
Giants’ Sandoval out for year
PHOENIX (AP) — San Francisco Giants infielder Pablo Sandoval will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his right hamstring while sliding.
Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Thursday that the 2012 World Series MVP has a significant tear requiring surgery. Sandoval was injured while sliding into home plate Sunday against San Diego.
The 31-year-old Sandoval was hitting .248 with nine homers and 40 RBIs. He also played first and third base during his second stint with San Francisco.
Sandoval played his first seven seasons with the Giants, then became a free agent and signed a $95 million, five-year contract with Boston after the 2014 season.
