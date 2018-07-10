Sykesville tops Rossiter, 2-1
REYNOLDSVILLE — Sykesville defeated Rossiter 2-1 in a low scoring Federation League contest Tuesday.
The game was scoreless into the fourth before Rossiter’s Mark Saxman hit a solo home run in the top of the inning to put Rossiter up 1-0.
Sykesville looked to get on the board in the bottom of the fifth, as Garrett Prosper led the inning off with a single, followed by a walk to Austin Blauser and Corey Manning reaching on a hit by pitch to load the bases.
Brandon Sicheri then delivered a sacrifice fly to score Prosper and tie the game at one.
Courtesy runner Jack Mowrey later came in to score the winning run on a errant throw by Rossiter’s relief pitcher.
Brandon Simbeck got the win on the mound for Sykesville, thawing six innings, allowing one run on eight hits and just one walk.
Adam Fox got the save for Sykesville by striking out the side in the top of the seventh to secure the one-run victory.
Sykesville returns to action Thursday at Brookville, while Rossiter hosts Pulaski.
Youth football signups
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Titans Youth Football team will be holding signups for players and cheerleaders Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the football field in Treasure Lake on Wharfs Road.
Signups are for youth between the ages of 7 and 13 as of July 1, 2018.
Questions can be directed to coach Kelly Laird at (814) 771-2799.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.