Youth girls softball signups
DuBOIS — The DuBois Youth Girls Softball League is looking for players for it T-Ball league for players ages 6-12.
Batters get a limited number of pitches to hit in each at-bat in the slow-pitch league before using a tee.
People wishing to sign up players or those with questions can contact Paul at 590-2990.
Area Golf Results
TROUTVILLE — Carter Vos and Randy Baird posted a score of 56 to take first place in the Kenterra Golf Course Open League Wednesday.
Jeff Colbey and Greg Kennis Jr. tied for second with Jack Burkett and Jim McAfoos, as both duos posted scores of 59.
McAfoos recorded the longest putt on the 10th hole, while Vos had the closest second shot on #13.
Mick Liscinsky won closest to the pin on the 14th hole.
Kennis Jr. recorded the lowest gross score of the day with an even par 36.
FALLS CREEK — The Thursday Morning Senior League hosted their weekly event at Beechwoods Golf Course June 28.
The team of Scott Kessler, Wayne London, George Sanko and Joe Geppart took first place.
Butch Martell, Joe Smith, John Showers and Ken Snyder finished in second place.
Third place went to the team of Walt Kosiba, Jeff Emerick, Bob Fornauf and Doug Powell.
Smith won the longest putt on the third hole, while Kosiba recorded the closes third shot of the day on the 13th hole.
Denny Barrett won the closest to the pin on the ninth hole.
Busch wins at Chicagoland
JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — Kyle Busch outdueled Kyle Larson on a wild final lap Sunday in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway, earning his fifth victory of the season.
It was Busch’s second win at Chicagoland, joining his victory in 2008. It also was win No. 48 for his career, matching Herb Thomas for 14th on the Cup Series’ list.
Busch moved into the lead on a restart with 58 laps to go, replacing Kevin Harvick at the front of the field. Busch, Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. — NASCAR’s top three teams so far this season — were up front with about 40 laps left before a hard-charging Larson crashed the party.
First, he cruised by Harvick for second. He appeared to be in trouble after brushing the wall with seven laps left, but he kept going and Busch was slowed by a couple cars at the back of the field.
Busch and Larson then were neck-and-neck on the final lap. Larson bumped into the back of Busch’s car and moved into the lead.
Busch then raced into the back of Larson’s car and sped ahead for the victory.
Busch was booed by the crowd when he got out of his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. But Larson felt it was a fair finish.
“I roughed him up. He roughed me up. That’s racing,” said Larson, who was trying for a weekend sweep after winning the Xfinity Series race Saturday.
Busch matched Harvick for the series lead in wins. It’s just the fourth time in series history that two drivers won at least five times in the first 17 races of the season, joining Denny Hamlin and Jimmie Johnson in 2010 and Richard Petty and Cale Yarborough in 1974 and 1977.
Busch leads the season standings by 62 points over Harvick, who finished third for his 11th top-10 result in 18 races on the 1.5-mile oval in the Chicago suburbs. Truex was fourth, falling short in his bid for a third straight win at the track.
Aric Almirola led a race-high 70 laps — he led 40 laps in the previous five seasons combined — but he had to pit twice for loose wheels. He finished 25th.
