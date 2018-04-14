DCC softball blasts Union
DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic softball team ran its record to 8-0 on the season with a 23-0, 3-inning victory against Union, a team in its first year ofd existence, Friday.
Junior Ashley Wruble tossed a one-hit shutout, striking out three and walking one. That lone hit came with two outs in the first. She also enjoyed a big day at the plate as part of an offense that scored 14 runs in the first and nine more in the second.
Wruble finished 3-for-3 with a home run, five RBIs and three runs scored. Jordy Kosko also went deep for the Lady Cardinals and went 2-for-4 with a double, homer and four RBIs.
Mia Cogley, Shayleigh Gulvas and Alyssa Bittner each had two hits and three runs scored in the win. Cogley and Gulvas each had two RBIs and Bittner one. Gabby Sabatose added a two-run double.
The Lady Cardinals travel to Elk County Catholic on Monday.
DuBois track results at Latrobe
LATROBE — The DuBois track and field teams traveled to the Latrobe Invitational on Friday, and both squads brought home a hanful of Top 8 finishes.
On the boys’ side, Riley Barnett placed fourth in the javelin with a throw of 154-2, while Kenny Garvey was sixth in the 100 dash (11.8). The Beavers 4x100 relay squad of Damien Ashenfelter, Dom DiLullo, Garvey and Kyle Hopson took sixth place.
The Beavers also had a handful of athletes place just outside the Top 8 in their respective events.
“We finally had some nice weather and my athletes preformed well today on both the track and in the field,” said Beavers coach Brian Clinger. “Riley Barnett had a strong day in javelin having consistent throws, including a huge one of 154-2.”
On the girls’ side, Jerica Fisher was the Lady Beavers top finisher, tying for third in the high jump (4-11). Crystal Clinger was fourth in the discus (106-0) and fifth in the shot put (33-9), while Reese Sayers was fifth in the 100 dash (13.58). Marissa King was eighth in the pole vault (8-0).
The Lady Beaver 4x800 relay of Julie Marchioni, Trulee Stainbrook, Lauren Usatis and Kyra Hoover was eighth (10:52), while the 4x400 squad of Alana Burton, Cayla Donahue, Brynlie Galiczysnki and Sayers was seventh (55.78).
“Crystal (Clinger) was our top performer today, placing in two events,” said Lady Beavers coach Scot Sullivan. We are starting to see consistent improvement from everyone and looking forward to building on today’s success.”
DuBois is back in action Tuesday at home against Punxsutawney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.