Area Golf Results
TREASURE LAKE — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association hosted a ‘Ones’ event at the Silver Course Wednesday.
Amy O’Donnell finished in first place with a score of 36 just one shot ahead of Sue Vokes in second with a 37 while Dot Hiedglin posted a 38 to finish third.
Carol Korthaus finished with a 39 to take fourth while Patty King also had a 39 and finished fifth and Karen Deloia followed with a 40 in sixth place.
O’Donnell recorded a pair of birdies on the first and fourth holes while Korthaus had a chip-in on the 18th hole.
Pelicans not rushing Davis trade
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin says the timing of next week’s NBA draft won’t necessarily raise urgency to trade disgruntled six-time All-Star Anthony Davis.
Griffin says the Pelicans are “not in a hurry to do anything,” and “don’t feel there is a time sensitivity” to address Davis’ “desire to stay or not stay.”
Griffin spoke on a conference call Tuesday while introducing former WNBA star Swin Cash as Pelicans vice president of basketball operations and team development.
The Pelicans have the first overall pick in the June 20 NBA draft, when they are expected to select consensus top prospect Zion Williamson of Duke. The Pelicans could acquire additional high draft picks by dealing Davis by draft night. The club also could trade Davis for established NBA talent.
When Griffin was hired in April as Pelicans executive vice president of Basketball Operations, he spoke of persuading Davis to reconsider his trade request. But Davis has yet to indicate a change of heart.