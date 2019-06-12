DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Rain early with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.