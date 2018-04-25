Dutchmen top Chucks, 5-3
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The St. Marys baseball team went over the .500 mark on the season Wednesday with a 5-3 victory at Punxsutawney.
St. Marys got a complete-game effort on the mound from Jared Groll, who allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out four and walking three.
The Dutch got Groll all the offense he needed with four runs in the top of the fifth, then added a big insurance run in the sixth. Groll and his teammates held on from there as Punxsy scored two twice in the bottom of the sixth and once in the seventh to make things interesting.
Brandon Sicheri led the Dutch offense, going 2-for-3 with a double, triple, twop RBIs and a run scored. Groll helped his own cause with two hits and a RBI, while Brendon Rolley also had two hits.
Tim Beimel and Jesse McKee each chipped in a RBI in the victory.
St. Marys (4-3) travels to Altoona on Friday.
Ramettes best ECC, 17-7
ST. MARYS — The Johnsonburg softball team exploded for 13 runs in the final three innings to win going away from host Elk County Catholic in a regulation-length game Wednesday at Benzinger Park.
The visiting Ramettes jumped out to a 3-2 lead after three innings bfore scorig once in the fourth and four more times in the fifth to fifth to go up 8-2.
Elk County (3-4) countered with three runs in the bottom of the fifth to get back within three at 8-5, but Johnsonburg (4-3) put the game away with a 7-spot in the sixth.
Johnsonburg’s Michaela Herzing was 3-for-5 with a double, triple and six RBIs, while Maria Jones went 4-for-5 with a double, home run and three RBIs.
Mackenzie Freeman added two hits and two RBIs for the Ramettes, while Jordan Bundy had two hits and three RBIs. Freeman and Bundy each smacked doubles, as did Amanda Williams.
Jones notched the win in relief, throwing the final four innings. She allowed five runs, two earned, on five hits while striking out nine.
Elk County’s Josie Smith and Jenna Weisner each went 2-for-3. Smith had a triple, homer and four RBIs, while Jenna Weisner blasted a solo homer.
The two teams played again today in Johnsonburg.
St. Marys junior high goes 4-0
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys junior high softball team went 4-0 in the past week, sweeping doubleheaders with DuBois Central Catholic and Altoona.
Against Altoona Friday, the Lady Dutch won the first game 5-0. Kendall Young had a home run and scored two runs. She was also the winning pitcher, striking out 13 batters and allowing just one hit.
In Game 2, St. Marys was an 8-2 winner. Shannon Kaiser was the winning pitcher, finishing the game with eight strikeouts.
Watkavitch was 3-for-3 with two runs scored, while Rosa DePrator added two hits and knocked in four runs. Kaiser scored three times, as did Lauren Mosier, who also knocked two RBIs.
St. Marys then played at DuBois Central Catholic on Tueday. The Lady Dutch were winners of Game 1 by a 19-3 score in three innings.
Melinda Watkavitch had a double for St. Marys. Kaiser was the winning pitcher.
Central’s Sophie Mangiantini had two triples.
In Game 2, St. Marys was a 10-0 winner.
Young and Maddie Paropacic each had a triple, while Anna Mattivi smacked a homer. Mattivi tallied two hits and scored three times. She also had two RBIs. Paropacic added two hits with three RBIs.
Young also picked up the win, striking out 11.
Pitt looks to renew PSU rivalry
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh athletic director Heather Lyke doesn’t want the 100th football game between the Panthers and Penn State to be the last.
Lyke said Wednesday that Pitt has sent the Nittany Lions a contract that would renew the series for four years starting in 2026, but has yet to hear from Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour.
The two schools first played in 1893 and met regularly through the 2000 season. They picked it up after a layoff in 2016, and each team has won on its home field since the series picked up.
Penn State will visit Heinz Field on Sept. 8 and the Panthers will play at Beaver Stadium in September 2019, the last game in the four-game contract the two sides agreed on in 2011.
Lyke would like to keep it going, but said Pitt also can’t afford to wait too long while it tries to make long-range scheduling plans.
