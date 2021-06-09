TIONESTA — The “Golf Nuts” played at Hunter’s Station Golf Club in Tionesta last week, and the trio of Gary Starr, Art Faccone and Joe Michalski claimed top honors with a 262.
Second place went to the team of Les Schlosser, Charlie Muth and Ron Rosman with a 273, while Fran Inzana, Dave Beane and Dave Heltman shot a 274 for third.
Starr posted the low gross with a 76, while Quota Points were Starr 42, Schlosser 39 and John Kruse 39.
The league plays at the DuBois Country Club today.
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA is hosting a free Community Days Pickle Ball Tournament on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at the City Park Tennis Courts.
This is a Co-ed Doubles format with two games guaranteed. Teams can be all male or female or mixed. There are three divisions: Ages 10-13, 14-18 (still in high school or just graduated) and Ages 18 & up. Bracketing will be drawn on the day of the tourney.
Registrations will be taken up to the day of tourney if spots are open. Registration can be done online on at www.duboiscommunitydays.org. Click the Activities Tab to find Pickle Ball Tourney. Registration forms are also available at the YMCA.
People with questions can contact Zac Wilcox, program director, at 375-9622.