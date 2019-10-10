Beavers win at West Shamokin
RURAL VALLEY — The DuBois boys soccer made the long trek to West Shamokin Wednesday evening and came home with a 6-2 victory.
Ty Montowski powered the win, netting a hat-trick while setting up a fourth goal. Nick Graeca and Justin Kalgren added goals, with Kalgren’s coming on a penalty kick. The Beavers first score came on an own goal by West Shamokin.
Graeca and Jacob Weber each had assists in the win.
Cullen McAllister made 12 saves in net, including one on a penalty shot, to record the win.
DuBois hosts Mercer on Saturday at 11 a.m. on the high school turf field, then welcomes Punxsutawney Wednesday in the regular season finale.
Brockway girls rout Kane
KANE — The Brockway girls soccer team secured an 8-1 victory on the road over Kane Thursday.
Morrigan Decker and Chanell Britten had two goals apiece for the Lady Rovers, while Delaney Wineberg, Morgan Lindemuth, Mackenzie Overbeck and Paris Stern each added a goal.
Britten added a pair of assist while Danielle Wood, Katie McMeekin Lindemuth and Stern each tallied assists.
Brockway is back in action Tuesday at home against Ridgway at 7 p.m.
Lady Raiders shut out Punxsy
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Winning its third game in four days, the Brookville Lady Raiders soccer team blanked Punxsutawney, 7-0, on the road Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Raiders (6-10), who host Forest Area on Senior Night at the football field Monday at 5 p.m., got three goals from Madison McAninch, two from Emily Kramer and a goal apiece from Alayna Haight and Megan Mealy.
Breanna McKendree and Rylee Stancliffe added assists.
Brookville spikers sweep Tide
BROOKVILLE — Making short work of visiting Curwensville, the Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team swept its way to a 25-21, 25-10, 25-22 win Thursday night.
The Lady Raiders, who improved to 10-3 going into Monday’s trip to Karns City, got another big night from Lauren Hergert at the net. The senior middle hitter finished with 13 kills, two blocks and one service ace. Morgan Johnson had seven kills and two aces and Leah Kammerdeiner served five aces with two kills.
Also for Brookville, Maggie Mackins and Madison Johnson finished with four and two kills respectively.
Cameron Weber led Curwensville (5-8) with four kills and two blocks. Raylee Sunderlin had four blocks and a kill while Emma Caldwell finished with three kills.
St. Marys netters lose 1st match
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls tennis team suffered its first loss of the season, falling to visiting Hollidaysburg 3-2 Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Dutch got their first win of the day from Davan Lion at No. 3 singles, as she defeated Ella Jodon by a score of 6-3, 6-3.
St. Marys also earned a 6-3, 6-3 victory from Samantha Hayes in the No. 1 singles match against Greta Rhoades.
At No. 2 singles, Lilia Lion suffered a 6-2, 7-5 loss to Lydia Lieb.
In doubles action, Lydia Ehrensberger and Brooke Henry fell 6-1, 6-4 in the No. 1 match against Rachel Gallagher and Jocelyn Pandolph
Rachel Fleming and Breanna Marconi lost 6-0, 6-1 to Jennifer Lasek and Madeline Waibel the No. 2 doubles match.
“Their team brought out the best in ours,” St. Marys head coach David Lion said. “Although this was our first loss of the season, the Lady Dutch can hold their head high and should be proud of themselves.”
St. Marys returns to the court Monday as they will look to defend their District 9 Class AA team title against Punxsutawney at DuBois Area High School at 4 p.m.
DAMS football suffers loss
DuBOIS — The DuBois 7th and 8th grade football team was defeated 40-12 by visiting Mount Nittany Thursday night.
Landon Castro threw a pair of touchdown passes in the game for the Beavers to Alvis Uong and Garrett Nissel.
Christian Gibson had an interception for DuBois, as it drops to 5-2 on the year with the loss.
The Beavers are back in action Oct. 17 against Altoona at Mansell Stadium at 4 p.m.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — This edition of the bowling honor roll is highlighted by a game from Ryan Mitskavich, who bowled a 299 in the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League this past week.
In the same league, Jackie Mitskavich earned a spot on the honor roll by posting a game of 276.
Ryan Mitskavich also made the honor roll in the Sportsman’s League A Division, where he bowled a game of 280 on his way to finishing with an 815 series.