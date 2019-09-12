Lady Tide go 2-2 in AML play
CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville girls golf team went 2-2 in a AML match at Eagles Ridge Golf Course Thursday.
The Lady Golden Tide posted at team score of 229, losing to DuBois (198) and Punxsutawney (197), while earning forfeit wins over Brockway and Ridgway.
DuBois was led by Maddie Gray, who shot the second best individual round of the day with a 46.
Teammate Sarah Henninger followed one shot back with a 47, while Alexas Pfeufer and Isabella Geist-Salone rounded out the scoring for the Lady Beavers with rounds of 52 and 53 respectively.
Sophia Seduski also shot for DuBois and posted a round of 56.
Curwensville was led by Jensen Duke and Maizy Hoover with rounds of 52, while Lauren Tozer shot a 61 and Brianna Swindell had a 64.
Sylvia Pisarchick and Macie Smith were the lone Lady Rovers on the course as they shot rounds of 56 and 61 respectively.
Ridgway sent three golfers onto the course in Laney Gilmore (51), Kaitlyn Amacher (58) and Alexa Steis (67).
All five teams, along with Brookville, are back in action for an AML match at Ridgway Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Chucks upend Raiders
BROOKVILLE — Vincent Gigliotti scored three goals and assisted on another to help lead the Punxsutawney Chucks soccer team to a 8-2 win at Brookville Thursday afternoon.
Also for the Chucks (3-2), Zach Reitz scored a goal and assisted on another. Graham Lott scored a goal and assisted on two others while Ben Gigliotti, Garrett Eddy, Nick Humble also found the back of the net for the Chucks, who led 5-2 at halftime after scoring all five of their goals in the first 16 minutes of the game.
For Brookville (0-4), Hayden Kramer and Bryce Kunselman both scored in the final six minutes of the first half. Kramer scored off a Garner McMaster assist, then set up Kunselman’s goal less than two minutes later to cut the deficit to 5-2.
The Raiders host Brockway Saturday at noon.
DAMS runners sweep meet
HOLLIDAYSBURG — The DuBois junior high cross country teams swept host Hollidaysburg Thursday.
The DuBois boys pulled out a 24-33 victory, while the girls cruised to a 15-50 win by sweeping the Top 5 spots. Central Mountain did not have enough runners to compete as a team in either race. The Lady Beavers improved to 4-0 on the season, while the Beavers are 3-1.
Beaver Mario Rodriguez (12:03) was the overall winner. He was one of four Beavers to finish in the Top 6.
Teammates Rudy Williams (12:28) and Andreas Sconzo (12:40) were second and third, respectively, while Andrew Mottern (14:49) was sixth in the boys event.
On the girls’ side, Lady Beaver Morgan Roemer (12:54) collected yet another win this season, while teammate Melina Powers (13:22) was second. Roemer was fourth overall including the boys, with Powers crossing the line right behind her fifth overall.
The Lady Beavers Delaney Yarus (14:22), Sidney Beers (14:26) and Abby Frano (14:480 rounded out the Top 5.
Pirates beat Giants, 4-2
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joe Musgrove pitched five shutout innings and hit a triple, Jacob Stallings homered and the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the San Francisco Giants 4-2 on Thursday.
The Pirates took three of four in the series, and have won 14 of their last 20 games in San Francisco dating to 2014.
Evan Longoria homered for the Giants, who’ve lost four of five. San Francisco has dropped nine of its last 11 home games and is 31-41 at Oracle Park this season.
Musgrove (10-12) struck out seven, gave up four hits and walked none.
Pirates closer Felipe Vázquez worked around a first-and-third, no-outs situation in the ninth for his 28th save in 31 attempts.
Joey Rickard drew a leadoff walk to start the ninth and Donovan Solano followed with a single, but Vázquez struck out Corban Joseph and Mike Yastrzemski, and then got Buster Posey to ground out.
José Osuna doubled in a run in the top of the first, and Cole Tucker tripled and scored on Kevin Kramer’s sacrifice fly to give Pittsburgh a 2-0 lead in the fourth.
Musgrove tripled leading off the fifth and scored on Adam Frazier’s single to make it 3-0.
Stallings hit his sixth homer and second of the series leading off the seventh against starter Jeff Samardzija (10-12).