Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — This edition of the bowling honor roll is highlighted by a perfect game from Chuck Dietz in the Litts Club League Division 2.
Dietz added a game of 279 on his way to a 802 series, while Ray Reed made the honor roll in the same league with a game of 280.
Bill Barry earned a spot by bowling a game of 270 in the Gold League’s Division 1 this week.
A pair of bowlers from the DuBois Lanes Junior League made the honor roll, as Morrigan Decker led the way with a 244 game, while Amanda Decker also made it with a game of 235.
In the Industrial League’s Division 1, Shawn Gregory made the honor roll by bowling a 290 game.
Another 290 game was recorded by Roger Manning in the Industrial League’s Division 2 this week.
In the Sportsman’s League’s Division A, a trio of bowlers earned a spot on the honor roll, led by Will Wayne with a game of 290.
Derek Marshall followed with a game of 278, while Jackie Mitskavich added a 257 game on the way to a 702 series.
Bengals release Burfict
The Cincinnati Bengals released oft-suspended linebacker Vontaze Burfict on Monday.
Burfict’s career was marked more by his behavior than his tackling skills. In his seven years with the Bengals, he was suspended by the NFL to start each of the past three seasons, mostly for egregious hits that violated the league’s player safety rules.
His most notable performance might have been when Burfict and Adam “Pacman” Jones got 15-yard penalties in the 2015 playoffs that set up a Steelers field goal with 14 seconds left for an 18-16 win.
Undrafted out of Arizona State, Burfict played in 75 games with 73 starts. He made 684 tackles, had 8½ sacks, five interceptions, 33 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. He made the 2013 Pro Bowl.
“As we continue to build our roster for the 2019 season, we felt it best to give both the team and Vontaze a fresh start,” new Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “Vontaze has been a good player here — the team appreciates that, and I know a lot of fans appreciate that — but our focus is on the future.”
