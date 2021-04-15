Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — Perfection was a theme recently on the local lanes as a trio of area bowlers added perfect games to their resumes.
Ryan Mitskavich rolled a 300 game as part of an 814 series in the Gold Odd League, while Patrick Johnston recorded a 300 game and 756 series in the Scotty’s Donuts Classic. Pat Nosker also had a 300 game in the Town & Country.
Beyond that trio, Ray Reed had a 286 game and Jackie Mitskavich a 730 series in the Scotty’s Donuts Classic, while Nick Kuntz posted a 279 game in the Sunday Mixed Couples.
Morrigan Decker also had a 650 series in the Gold Odd and Kyle Shannon a 279 game in the Gold Even.