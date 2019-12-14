Lady Dutch roll past Smethport
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls basketball team ran its record to 4-0 on the early season with a lopsided 54-11 victory against visiting Smethport Friday night.
The Lady Dutch jumped out to a 14-4 lead after one quarter and never looked back as they held the Lady Hubbers to three points or less in each of the final three quarters.
Offensively, St. Marys scored 16 points in the second quarter to take a 30-6 lead into the break before finishing things off with a 22-2 third quarter to post its fourth win by at least 22 points and second by 30 or more.
Seven of the 10 St. Marys players who hit the court found the scorebook, led by Kaylee Muccio’s game-high 18 points. Muccio hit four 3-pointers as part of that performance.
Allison Schlimm added nine points for the Lady Dutch, while Megan Quesenberry and Britney Shaw added eight and seven points, respectively, off the bench. Samantha Hayes chipped in six.
McKayla Deyarmin led Smethport with six points on a pair of 3-pointers.
St. Marys is back in action Tuesday at home against Hollidaysburg before traveling to Brookville Friday for its first District 9 League game of the season. The Lady Dutch will then have a week off before competing in the Elk County Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27-28.
PSU DuBois women secure win
MONT ALTO — The Penn State DuBois women’s basketball team used a second-half rally to secure a 81-67 victory over Penn State Mont Alto on the road Friday night.
DuBois (8-3, 4-2 PSUAC) trailed 21-16 after one quarter of play and faced a 42-30 deficit at the half before recording the come from behind win.
The visitors erased the 12-point deficit in the third quarter alone by outscoring Mont Alto 25-13 to send the game into the final quarter of play tied at 55.
DuBois then outscored its opponent 22-12 in the fourth quarter to close out the 10-point road win.
Malliah Schreck finished with a game-high 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to record a double-double in the win.
Lexey Shick added 15 points for DuBois while Cierra O’Shell added a double-digit night with 12 points.
DuBois is back in action Jan. 4 as it hits the road to face Westmoreland County Community College.
PSU DuBois men suffer loss
MONT ALTO — A poor first half performance doomed the Penn State DuBois men’s basketball team as it suffered a 102-74 defeat on the road at the hands of Penn State Mont Alto Friday night.
DuBois (5-6, 2-5 PSUAC) has now lost five of its last six games after a three-game winning streak had it at 3-1 on the year.
The home side closed out a dominant first half with a 60-26 lead before DuBois was able to hold a 48-42 edge in the second half.
DuBois was led by a 16-point night from Russell Gariepy, while Mehki Willis added 13 and Montest Bumpers and Da’andre Bateman chipped in 11 and 10 points respectively.
DuBois returns to the court Jan. 4 on the road against Westmoreland County Community College.
Buck photo policy
DuBOIS — The Courier-Express and Tri-County Sunday newspapers will publish photos of successful hunters and their bucks taken during the current two-week rifle season that began on Saturday.
For adult hunters, bucks must have at least 8 points for your photo to be published. For junior hunters — ages 15 and under — we will publish photos of bucks that have fewer than 8 points. Photos of does will not be published.
Photos submitted by email should be in a jpeg format with the original photo being as large in size as possible and sent to sports@thecourierexpress.com.
Prints of photos can also be brought or mailed to the Courier-Express/Tri-County Sunday office at 500 Jeffers St., DuBois, PA, 15801.
All photos should feature the hunter who harvested the buck along with the hunter’s name, age, what town the hunter is from and general information on when and where the buck was taken.
Hunters should also include a phone number in case other information is needed to run the photo.
Buck photos will run weekly in the Tri-County Sunday as they are submitted.
DuBois JH, 9th grade basketball
DuBOIS — The season is underway for the DuBois junior high and 9th grade basketball teams as the 9th grade team is 0-2 after suffering losses to State College and Altoona.
The 7th and 8th grade teams are both 1-1 on the year as they both lost to State College Monday, while the 7th grade team beat Altoona 27-21 Wednesday with the 8th grade team winning 32-26.
The teams are back in action Tuesday at Elk County Catholic.