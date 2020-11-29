Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO NOON EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES WITH THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS ON THE RIDGES AND CREST OF INTERSTATE 80 TO THE WEST OF A KARTHAUS TO CLEARFIELD AND GRAMPIAN LINE. * WHERE...MCKEAN, ELK AND CLEARFIELD COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO NOON EST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE SNOW WILL LIKELY BE HEAVIEST TUESDAY AND THE FIRST HALF OF TUESDAY NIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THE PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION AND PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE COMMISSION REMIND MOTORISTS TO ADJUST SPEEDS BASED ON DRIVING CONDITIONS AS WINTER WEATHER IMPACTS WILL INCLUDE SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITY. CALL 5 1 1 OR VISIT WWW.511PA.COM FOR THE LATEST TRAVEL, ROADWAY AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS. TO REPORT SNOW OR ICE, POST TO THE NWS STATE COLLEGE FACEBOOK PAGE, USE TWITTER @NWSSTATECOLLEGE, OR VISIT WEATHER.GOV/CTP. &&