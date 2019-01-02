ECC boys hold off Kane
KANE — Elk County Catholic stayed undefeated on the year as they held off Kane to secure a 59-58 victory on the road Wednesday.
The Crusaders were led by a 26-point performance from Regis Wortman, who scored 16 points in the second half to help ECC secure the win.
On the other side, Kane also received a 26-point game from Chad Grivelle, who hit six three-pointers on the night.
The Crusaders took a 19-13 lead after the first quarter and held a 10-point lead late in the second quarter before the Wolves closed out the half on a 12-0 run to take a 32-30 lead into the half.
ECC responded with a 10-0 run of its own to open the second half as they retook a 40-32 lead.
Carter Lindemuth hit a go-ahead basket with just over one minute left to play which turned out to be the game-winner, as the Wolves missed a pair of shots in the closing seconds and ECC held on for the one-point win.
Alex Breindel added 19 points for the Crusaders in the win.
“I am looking forward to evaluating this game and see what we can do better,” ECC head coach Aaron Straub said. “We are going to have to play a more consistent 32 minutes if we are going to be successful on Friday night.”
Elk County Catholic returns to action Friday as they host DuBois Central Catholic.
