DAMS girls soccer opens 1-2
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area Middle School girls soccer team opened its season with a 1-2 record last week.
The Lady Beavers opened their season with an 8-3 loss at Hollidaysburg last Tuesday. Rachel Sickeri scored twice while Erica Williams converted a penalty kick for the other score.
DuBois then traveled to the Cara Day Memorial Cup Saturday in Lock Haven. The Lady Beavers edged Park Forest, 2-1, in its opening game before dropping a hard-fought 3-2 contest to Mounty Nittany in their second game of the day.
Sickeri and Leah McFadden scored in the first and second half, respectively, in the victory against Park Forest. Sickeri and Sydney Peace found the back of the net against Mount Nittany.
Phillies-Nationals rained out
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The game between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies scheduled for Monday night was postponed because of rain. It was rescheduled as part of a traditional doubleheader Tuesday starting at 3:05 p.m.
The Nationals have been rained out on consecutive days and endured several hours of rain delays in their weekend series at home against the Cubs.
Field conditions were poor because of weekend rain and the field at Citizens Bank Park had not been covered. Workers used blow torches to try to dry the field but it was too wet.
The Phillies began the day 4 ½ games behind Atlanta in the NL East.
Earlier in the day, the game between the Miami Marlins and Mets in New York was called off because of rain.
