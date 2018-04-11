ECC netters blank DCC
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic boys tennis team collected its first win of the season Wednesday by sweeping visiting DuBois Central Catholic, 7-0, at Benzinger Park.
In singles action, Cruader Isaac Wortman beat Colin Barnett, 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1, while Ryan Newton bested Grant Norman, 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2.
Elk County’s Nick Daghir and Ross Martin each scored 6-1, 6-1 victories against Zach George and Keri Hollenbaugh in the third and fourth singles matches, respectively.
Wortman and Newton teamed up to capture a hard fought 8-5 win against Barnett and Norman at No. 1 doubles, while Daghir and Martin beat George and Hollenbaugh, 8-0 at No. 2.
In the third doubles contest, ECC’s Sam Cerroni and Ken Barron beat Tristan Engle and Haley Pettenati, 8-5.
Elk County (1-1) hosts Clearfield today, while DCC (0-2) hosts Bradford on Tuesday.
ECC baseball tops Kane
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic baseball team defeated visiting Kane 6-3 on Wednesday afternoon to pick up their first win of the season.
The Crusaders took a 3-0 after two innings, before building the lead to 6-0 after six.
The Wolves scored three runs in the top of the seventh, but were unable to rally any further.
Will Uberti led ECC with four RBIs on two hits, including a double. Alec Wehler also had two hits with a double and plated a run.
Hunter Cashmer had the other RBI for the Crusaders, who improved to 1-3 on the season. ECC returns to action on Friday at Punxsutawney.
Dutchmen, Raiders suspended
BROOKVILLE — What started as a promising day for at least a baseball game wound up a suspended one at McKinley Field where visiting St. Marys led the host Brookville Raiders 2-0 batting in the top of the fourth inning with one out before rain made field conditions unplayable.
The game will be continued at a future date, most likely picked up when the teams meet in St. Marys on May 7.
Flying Dutchman pitcher Nate Beimel had been dominant through three innings, striking out six and walking one while hitting a batter. He’s actually throwing a no-hitter even though Aaron Park led off the second inning with a double, but was ruled out for missing first base.
The Dutch scored in the first inning when Brandon Sicheri led off with a single and scored on Beimel’s groundout. They had a run in the fourth inning when rain stopped the game.
Park allowed three hits while striking out three in his 3 1/3 innings.
Both teams play on the road Friday, the Raiders at Redbank Valley and St. Marys at Clarion.
Youth girls softball signups
DuBOIS — The DuBois Youth Girls Softball League will be having slow pitch softball signups for girls ages 12-19.
The signups will take on Saturdays on May 5, 12 and 19 from 1-4 p.m. at Gregory Field, 1595 Haag Road in DuBois.
People with questions should call Paul Bojalad 371-2227. Everyone has the opportunity to play.
Phillies beat Reds, 4-3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Scott Kingery hit a game-ending sacrifice fly in the 12th, two innings after Odubel Herrera robbed the Reds of a home run, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat Cincinnati 4-3 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep.
Herrera took away a two-run shot from Scooter Gennett in the 10th with a leaping catch in front of the center field fence. J.P. Crawford hit his first career homer, and Cesar Hernandez also connected for the Phillies.
Pedro Florimon reached second against Austin Brice (0-1) to start the bottom of the 12th on second baseman Gennett’s throwing error. Florimon advanced to third on Crawford’s sacrifice, and Hernandez was intentionally walked. With a five-man infield, Kingery hit a fly ball to right-center that scored Florimon.
Yacksel Rios (1-0) retired the only batter he faced to earn the win.
