Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions overnight. Although the snow should be tapering off by dawn, lingering hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&