Lady Dutch top NoPo
ULYSSES — A second-quarter psh proved to be all the St. Marys girls basketball team needed to pull out a 38-31 victory at Northern Potter Wednesday night.
The host Lady Panthers held a slim 6-5 lead after the opening eight minutes, but St. Marys outscored NoPo 13-6 in the second to take an 18-12 advantage to the break.
That six-point lead proved to be the difference in the game as the teams played an even final two quarters that saw the Lady Dutch outscore the Lady Panthers by a point, 20-19.
St. Marys’ Kyla Johnson led all scorers with 19 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter to help seal the win for her team. Abigail Erich came off the bench to score seven points, all in the first half.
The Lady Dutch also won the junior varsity game, 41-29, with Olivia Eckels (14) and Izzy Catalone (13) each reaching double figures in scoring.
St. Marys (6-2) hosts Ridgway for Senior Night Friday in a varsity only game at 6 p.m.
ST. MARYS 38,
NORTHERN POTTER 31
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 5 13 9 11 — 38
NoPo 6 6 8 11 — 31
St. Marys—38
Jade Lindemuth 1 0-0 2, Kyla Johnson 8 2-3 19, Maura Caskey 2 0-0 4, Samantha hayes 2 0-3 4, Isabelle Caskey 0 2-2 2, Abigail Erich 3 1-4 7, Izzy Catalone 0 0-0 0, Jayssa Snelick 0 0-0 0, Olivia Eckels 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 5-12 38.
Northern Potter—31
Aubrey Anderson 2 1-2 6, Courtney Martin 2 0-0 5, Megan Hyde 0 7-9 7, Becca Martin 3 3-4 9, Faith Zdrajewski 0 0-0 0, Abbie Cady 2 0-0 4. Totals: 9 11-15 31,
Three-pointers: 1 (Johnson), NoPo 2 (Anderson, Martin).
Husted earns Rookie honor
TOWSON, Md.- Juniata men’s basketball standout Chase Husted (DuBois/ DuBois Area High School) was named the Landmark Conference Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Week after a pair of strong games against Moravian in the opening week of the season.
The freshman post player came out the gates with a dominant game at Moravian, putting up 19 points, 14 rebounds, and 4 assists in the season-opening win. He followed that up with 11 points and eight rebounds against the visiting Greyhounds to help the Eagles move to 2-0.
LaBrasca gets weekly award
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — DuBois graduate Nick LaBrasca, a junior on the baseball team at Keiser University in West Palm Beach, Fla., was named The Sun Conference Player of Week on Monday.
LaBrasca hit .429 with 11 RBIs and seven runs scored to help the Seahawks go 4-0 against Ava Maria during the week of Feb. 2-6. LaBrasca recorded at least one hit and one RBI in each of the four games and hit 3-run home runs in back-to-back games.
Keiser is currently 11-0 on the season and plays again Friday at No. 4 ranked St. Thomas University. LaBrasca is hitting .395 (15-for-38) on the season and leads the team in homers (4) and RBIs (18) to go along with three doubles and 12 runs scored.
Truex staying with Gibbs
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. has signed a multi-year agreement to stay at Joe Gibbs Racing, where the 2017 NASCAR champion has won eight races in his two years with the team.
Truex joined Denny Hamlin as JGR drivers who signed contract extensions this month. Truex, Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell are all signed at Gibbs at least through 2022.
“This is where I wanted to be and to continue building on the success we have had together the past two years,” Truex said Wednesday.
Truex — whose late-career metamorphosis from journeyman to champion was unprecedented in NASCAR history -- signed with Gibbs after Furniture Row Racing folded after the 2018 season. Truex won the 2017 Cup title with FRR and was series runner-up in 2018 and 2019. He had only one win driving the No. 19 Toyota and finished seventh in the points standings last season.
“Extending Martin’s agreement has been a big priority for us this off season,” Gibbs said. “Obviously he’s talented and shown he can win at any racetrack but his insights also helps to make all our teams better.”
Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 champion, kept FedEx as his primary sponsor but the company did not make a full-season commitment as in years past.