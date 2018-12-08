Ramettes win tourney title
JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg girls basketball team went 2-0 on its home floor over the weekend to capture the rotating tip-off tournament that also features St. Marys, Kane and Coudersport.
Johnsonburg opened the weekend with a 45-40 victory over St. Marys.
The Ramettes were led by Cassidy King, who finished with a game-high 23 points in the win, while Rylee Casilio added nine points.
The Lady Dutch held a slim lead at 22-20 at the half, before Johnsonburg responded with a strong third quarter, outscoring St. Marys 15-7 to take control of the game.
Megan Quesenberry led the Lady Dutch with 15 points while Kyla Johnson finished the game with nine points.
On Saturday St. Marys came away with a 48-29 victory over Coudersport in the third place game.
St. Marys jumped out to a commanding 15-3 lead after the opening quarter and led 22-13 at the half on their way to the victory.
Quesenberry led the Lady Dutch one again, this time scoring a game-high 25 points to lead St. Marys to the win.
Kyla Johnson also finished in double figures with 12 points, while Allison Schlimm added seven points.
Johnsonburg capped the weekend event with a 50-45 win against Kane in the championship game.
King enjoyed another big night for the Ramettes, dropping in 24 points to give her 47 for the tournament. Ella Marconi led Kane with 20 points.
Army beats Navy, 17-10
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Army had the corps bouncing in front of the president and kept the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.
The No. 22 Black Knights recovered two fumbles in the fourth quarter, Kelvin Hopkins Jr. had two rushing touchdowns and Army beat Navy 17-10 on Saturday to win its third straight game in the series.
President Donald Trump attended the 119th game between the rivals and flipped the coin before spending a half on each side in a show of impartiality. No matter his view, Army (10-2) always had the edge.
Army retained the CIC Trophy — awarded to the team with the best record in games among the three service academies — after winning it for the first time in 22 years last season and snuffed a late Navy (3-10) rally to retain possession of the patriotic prize
With Navy down 10-7, quarterback Zach Abey lost a fumble on fourth-and-12 deep in its own territory. Hopkins would score on a 1-yard run to make it 17-7 and give Army the cushion it needed to win in front of 66,729 fans at Lincoln Financial Field.
