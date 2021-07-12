DuBOIS — Deb Mohney used a 7-hybrid to record a hole-in-one on the par-3, 134-yard 7th hole on the Treasure Lake Gold Course on Monday. Ginny Libby witnessed the ace.
Sports Briefs
Chris Wechtenhiser
