Bulldogs top Cardinals
DuBOIS — Rallying from a seven-point halftime lead, the visiting Redbank Valley Bulldogs notched a 50-46 win at DuBois Central Catholic Monday night.
The Bulldogs (7-2) trailed 21-14 at halftime, got within 34-31 after three quarter and outscored the Cardinals (4-3), 19-12, in the fourth quarter to get the win.
The Bulldogs’ trio of Bryson Bain, Chris Marshall and Marquese Gardlock combined for 46 of the Bulldogs’ points. Bain led the way with 21 points, going 10-for-13 from the foul line, while Marshall and Gardlock scored 13 and 12 points respectively.
The Bulldogs were 19-for-28 from the foul line. Gardlock was 6-for-8 in the fourth quarter.
Alec Srock led DCC with 14 points while Loren Way added 10 points and Damon Foster finished with nine. The Cardinals were 3-for-10 from the foul line.
Both teams are on the road today. The Cardinals visit Curwensville while the Bulldogs travel to Karns City.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — A pair of bowlers posted scores high enough to land on the latest edition of the Bowling Honor Roll.
Kaden Danch rolled a 760 series in Division 1 of the Litts Club, while Cam Tilson Jr. had a 279 game in the Gold Even League.