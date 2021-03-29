Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — A trio of area bowlers landed on the latest edition of the Bowling Honor Roll.
Jackie Mitskavich had a strong showing in the Town & Country League as she rolled games of 267 and 257 as part of a 750 series.
Over in the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League, Kevin Freas just missed perfection as he posted a 298 game as part of a 773 series. Kay Kurtz also had a 242 game in the Cloverleaf League.
Penguins edge Islanders
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Casey DeSmith made 19 saves after starter Tristan Jarry’s mysterious exit after the first period and the Pittsburgh Penguins held off the New York Islanders 2-1 on Monday night.
Jared McCann scored his eighth goal of the season — and fifth in his last 10 games — and Anthony Angello got the first power-play goal of his career.