TUESDAY, July 3
Baseball
11-Year-Old All-Stars
District 10 Tournament
Game 3: Brookville 7, St. Marys 3
Baseball
Little League All-Stars
District 10 Tournament
Game 9: Punxsutawney 8, Brookville 5
Game 10: DuBois 9, Brockway 2
Softball
Minor League All-Stars
District 10 Tournament
Championship Game
St. Marys 8, Punxsutawney 4, 9 inings
Little League All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Union City
Game 1: St. Marys 3, Lakeland 2, 10 innings
Game 2: Union City 12, Clarion 0, 4 innings
WEDNESDAY, July 4
American Legion
Jefferson County League
Clearfield at Punxsutawney, 12 p.m.
Softball
Little League All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Union City
Game 3: Lakeland 14, Clarion 2
Game 4: St. Mary 13, Union City 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.