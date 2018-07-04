TUESDAY, July 3

Baseball

11-Year-Old All-Stars

District 10 Tournament

Game 3: Brookville 7, St. Marys 3

Baseball

Little League All-Stars

District 10 Tournament

Game 9: Punxsutawney 8, Brookville 5

Game 10: DuBois 9, Brockway 2

Softball

Minor League All-Stars

District 10 Tournament

Championship Game

St. Marys 8, Punxsutawney 4, 9 inings

Little League All-Stars

Section 1 Tournament

at Union City

Game 1: St. Marys 3, Lakeland 2, 10 innings

Game 2: Union City 12, Clarion 0, 4 innings

WEDNESDAY, July 4

American Legion

Jefferson County League

Clearfield at Punxsutawney, 12 p.m.

Softball

Little League All-Stars

Section 1 Tournament

at Union City

Game 3: Lakeland 14, Clarion 2

Game 4: St. Mary 13, Union City 2

