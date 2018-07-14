FRIDAY, July 13
Baseball
Junior League All-Stars
District 10 Tournament
Championship, if necessary
Game 7: Elk-McKean 10, St. Marys 1
Senior League All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Showers Field
Game 9: Hollidaysburg 11, DuBois 3
Game 10: Hatboro 11, Octorara 1
Game 11: Montoursville 10, Hanover 0
11-year-old All-Stars
State Tournament
at Fairview
Game 1: DuBois 15, Meadville/Vernon 0
Game 2: Harborcreek 15, Titusville 0
American Legion
Playoffs
Jefferson County League
Punxsutawney/Brookville 2, (2) Clearfield 1
(3) DuBois 11, (4) Curwensville 3
Elk County League
(5) Brockway at (4) Ridgway, no report
(6) Wilcox at (3) St. Marys, no report
(7) Fox Township at (2) Smethport, no report
Softball
Little League All-Stars
State Tournament
at CALN Little League
Game 12: St. Marys 2, Morrisville 1
Junior League All-Stars
State Tournament
at Berwick
Game 7: Caln Township 15, Mountaintop 0
Game 8: Berwick 7, South Williamsport 6
Game 9: St. Marys 6, Fairchance 2
SATURDAY, July 14
Baseball
Senior League All-Stars
State Tournament
at Showers Field
Game 12: Holidaysburg 4, Hatboro 3
Game 13: Hanover 5, Hollidaysburg 4
11-year-old All-Stars
State Tournament
at Fairview
Game 4: Titusville 20, Meadville/Vernon 5
Game 3: Harborcreek 9, DuBois 6
Softball
Little League All-Stars
State Tournament
at CALN Little League
Game 13: Pittston Area 10, St. Marys 6
Junior League All-Stars
State Tournament
at Berwick
Game 10: Caln Township 7, Berwick 3
Game 11: Fairchance 5, Caln Township 4
American Legion
Elk County League
Playoffs
Brockway-Ridgway winner at (1) Bradford, no report
Wilcox-St. Marys winner vs. Fox Twp.-Smethport winner, hosted by higher seed, TBA
