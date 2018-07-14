FRIDAY, July 13

Baseball

Junior League All-Stars

District 10 Tournament

Championship, if necessary

Game 7: Elk-McKean 10, St. Marys 1

Senior League All-Stars

Section 1 Tournament

at Showers Field

Game 9: Hollidaysburg 11, DuBois 3

Game 10: Hatboro 11, Octorara 1

Game 11: Montoursville 10, Hanover 0

11-year-old All-Stars

State Tournament

at Fairview

Game 1: DuBois 15, Meadville/Vernon 0

Game 2: Harborcreek 15, Titusville 0

American Legion

Playoffs

Jefferson County League

Punxsutawney/Brookville 2, (2) Clearfield 1

(3) DuBois 11, (4) Curwensville 3

Elk County League

(5) Brockway at (4) Ridgway, no report

(6) Wilcox at (3) St. Marys, no report

(7) Fox Township at (2) Smethport, no report

Softball

Little League All-Stars

State Tournament

at CALN Little League

Game 12: St. Marys 2, Morrisville 1

Junior League All-Stars

State Tournament

at Berwick

Game 7: Caln Township 15, Mountaintop 0

Game 8: Berwick 7, South Williamsport 6

Game 9: St. Marys 6, Fairchance 2

SATURDAY, July 14

Baseball

Senior League All-Stars

State Tournament

at Showers Field

Game 12: Holidaysburg 4, Hatboro 3

Game 13: Hanover 5, Hollidaysburg 4

11-year-old All-Stars

State Tournament

at Fairview

Game 4: Titusville 20, Meadville/Vernon 5

Game 3: Harborcreek 9, DuBois 6

Softball

Little League All-Stars

State Tournament

at CALN Little League

Game 13: Pittston Area 10, St. Marys 6

Junior League All-Stars

State Tournament

at Berwick

Game 10: Caln Township 7, Berwick 3

Game 11: Fairchance 5, Caln Township 4

American Legion

Elk County League

Playoffs

Brockway-Ridgway winner at (1) Bradford, no report

Wilcox-St. Marys winner vs. Fox Twp.-Smethport winner, hosted by higher seed, TBA

