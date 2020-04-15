Last weekend was supposed to be the final weekend of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Course. Instead, of course, CBS replayed the 2004 final round that saw Phil Mickelson win his first of three Masters crowns.
Ten years ago was Mickelson’s third title and it also marked the return of Brookville’s Nathan Smith to Augusta. He made his first of four trips back in 2004, playing his two rounds with legendary Arnold Palmer who was in his final Masters.
So Smith wasn’t on TV at all during Sunday’s replay of the final round in 2004. He didn’t make the cut.
“We’ve talked about that pairing and how maybe if I wouldn’t have played with Arnold, maybe I could’ve made the cut, but then you have to remember that playing with him in his last time there, that’s forever, and I wouldn’t trade that for anything,” Smith said Sunday night.
In 2010, Smith was back after earning an invitation by winning the 2009 United States Golf Association’s Mid-Amateur Championship at The Kiawah Island Club in South Carolina.
Six years older than his first trip to the Masters, Smith went into the week as the No. 4-ranked amateur in the world. He was the medalist at the Mid-Am during stroke-play qualifying and rolled through the match play bracket.
“I played some really good golf from 2009 through 2011, probably the best since 2003 or 2004 and I think the best I did play at the Masters was probably in 2010,” Smith said.
Smith shot a two-round score of 149 (74 on Thursday, 75 Friday), or 5-over-par. The cut to make the weekend was 147, so he missed the cut by the same amount as he did in 2004 when, playing with Palmer, he needed to par the final hole but double-bogeyed and missed the cut.
At the time, Smith put his two rounds into perspective.
“Those are two very good scores for me on this course,” Smith said. “It’s hard to say that as well as I played with the pins where they were. I beat my score in 2004 by one shot considering it was 400 yards longer than then. It’s a lot harder cut to make.”
Smith started early on Thursday and after nailing a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3, 155-yard 12th hole, he found himself at 2-under par with only Steve Marino’s 3-under score above him on leaderboards all over the course.
No. 12 was the final hole of the “Amen Corner” at Augusta.
But that all changed on “The Azalea,” the par-5, 530-yard 13th hole with a dog-leg left. Smith hooked his tee shot into the woods, the ball glanced off a rock and Smith wound up taking a shot and dropping.
“In hindsight, I should have played a little more safe and I caught a tree and I made it, but all of a sudden this windstorm blew in and I had a few bogeys coming in. I shot a 74 and that should have been a really low score.”
Smith finished his first round just as Tiger Woods was re-starting his golf career about 200 yards away on the first tee. Meanwhile overhead, an airplane circled over Augusta National with a streamer that read “Tiger did you mean Bootyism?”
The obvious illusion to Woods’ off-the-course problems the last several months wasn’t noticed by Smith at the time.
Smith bogeyed four straight holes, missing perhaps a chance at momentum going into Friday and making the cut. He shot a 75 on Friday with four bogeys and one birdie.
“I think I was more ready for that more environment because it wasn’t as crazy as it was playing with Palmer, so I really that was probably my best chance (to make the cut),” Smith recalled. “I felt like I really played well. It’s just a shame. It got really windy and rainy there and I was just kind of kicking myself.”
In 2011, Smith shot a 152 and missed the cutline by seven strokes. The 145 cut tied the record for the lowest mark in Masters history. During that year’s par-3 tournament, Smith played with former Walker Cup teammates Ricky Fowler and Peter Uihlein.
Then in 2013 in Smith’s last appearance at the Masters, he shot a 155, 11 shots off the cut. He was in the first threesome to get on the course in Thursday’s first round, meaning he followed the ceremonial tee shots of Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player … and Arnold Palmer.
How Smith navigates his local, regional and national amateur schedule is obviously up in the air. Some rescheduling and canceling of events has occurred, of course. As it stands now, the USGA’s move to put its U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York on Sept. 17-20. That’s right after the Mid-Amateur was scheduled to go from Sept. 12-17 in Virginia.
The USGA’s Four-Ball Championship was set for May 23-27 in Philadelphia, but that was canceled. Smith and Todd White won the first-ever title back in 2015.
Regionally, the WPGA (Western PA Golf Association) and the PA Golf Association has postponed all events through May 1 and May 12 respectively, so it’s an obvious continued pause looking ahed for Smith, who hasn’t done much at all with his golf clubs so far this year.
“Like everybody else, you’re working from home, whether it’s trying to walk the dog or go for runs, stay in shape, work out or chip balls in the backyard but right now nobody knows. I think right now, they’re much bigger things going than golf and hopefully everybody’s OK.”