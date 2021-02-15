DuBOIS — DuBois Christian School senior Gabe Hoover put together a performance he’ll never forget Friday evening as he helped power the Eagles to a key 62-59 victory against Huntingdon Christian Academy in front of the home fans at the Roy H. Hunter Activities Center.
Hoover entered the night just 10 points shy of 1,000 for his career, and the knowledge of being on the cusp of such a major milestone might rattle some players.
But, not Hoover on this night, as he played arguably his best game in an Eagles uniform. Hoover hit the milestone just past the midway point of the second quarter and kept scoring from there. He finished with a career-high 42 points to go along with 14 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals.
And, DuBois Christian needed every one of those 42 points in the three-point victory that could loom large in the race to make the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association (ACAA) Tournament.
The top three teams in both the East and West Divisions qualify for tourney, and with the win Friday, DuBois Christian moved into a three-way tie for second place in the West with 18 points (teams earn 3 points for every victory).
Blair County Christian (8-0) currently leads the West with 24 points, while Johnstown Christian School (6-1), Huntingdon Christian (6-3) and DuBois Christian (6-4) all have 18 points with a handful of regular season games remaining.
The Eagles have home games left with Johnstown Christian (Tuesday) and Great Commission (Friday), while JCS still has four division games left vs. Blair County, Calvary Christian, Huntingdon Christian and Great Commission. Huntingdon Christian has three remaining division games — Centre County Christian, Blair County and JCS.
The Lions entered Friday’s matchup having beaten DuBois Christian in the teams’ first meeting, 43-35, in a game that saw Huntingdon hold off a valiant comeback bid by the Eagles after they fell behind 33-4 at the half.
Friday’s went much different, as the Eagles led after both the first quarter (15-14) and at the break (35-26).
Hoover scored seven first-quarter points, while teammate Adam Mowrey hit a pair of 3-pointers to help the Eagles get off to a good start. Mowrey also scored in double figures on the night with 13. Both he and Hoover hit four 3-pointers in the win.
Hoover went over the 1,000-point mark with 3:53 left in the first half when he took an inbounds pass from Mowrey in the paint and went strong the basket, scoring over a pair of Lion defenders.
With the hoop, Hoover became the sixth Eagle to score 1,000 career points, joining a select group that also features Dan Tubbs (1991), Barry Chamberlain (1999), Steve Snyder (2002), Ben DeLarme (2002) and Brandon Grech (2009).
Snyder and DeLarme, who is Hoover’s cousin, actually scored their 1,000th points in the same game on Jan. 8, 2002. Chamberlain was the only of the group to do it as a junior.
Just two Lady Eagles — Amanda Orndorff (2007) and Shelby Brownlee (2018) — have reached the milestone.
A humble Hoover was quick to credit others for his achievement.
“I would to thank my coaches, teammates, family and friends for their support through the years,” she said.
With the milestone reached, there was still a game to win.
Hoover continued to his part before the half as he scored 12 second-quarters, while Mowrey drained two more treys to help the Eagles take a nine-point lead (35-26) into halftime.
The break seemed to stop the momentum the Eagles had built, as Huntingdon Christian used a 17-7 third-quarter advantage to grab a 43-42 lead after three periods.
Hoover wouldn’t let his team lose though and took over the game in the fourth, outscoring the Lions himself, 18-16. Hoover hit two of his four treys and scored five of his 13 2-pointers in the final eight minutes.
His strong fourth-quarter alone was enough to win the game (by two points), but Mowrey and Isaac Smith each hit free throws in the final quarter to help give the Eagles a little more breathing room at the end of the game.
Hoover scored 23 of the Eagles’ 27 second-half points. Devon Thomas had a hoop in the third to account for the Eagles’ other two points after the break. Thomas finished with four points, while Smith had three.
Eagles head coach Barth Thomas had high praise for his senior.
“He is a great scorer both inside and out,” said Thomas. “Last night he played perhaps the best game of his career. It was incredible to see him flat out will our team to victory. He showed us weapons we didn’t even know he had in his arsenal.
“It has been a joy to watch him mature and grow as both a player and a person over the years. He truly is an outstanding player and just as outstanding as a person We’re all so proud of him for reaching this goal.”
Thomas, along with assistant coach Brent Thomas, were both quick to point out that while Hoover is the team’s leading scorer, he does much more than that.
“He is obviously very talented and has the ability to dominate on both ends of the floor,” said Barth Thomas. “We really love his passion for the game, and he is so unselfish and makes his teammates so much better — the sign of a true leader.
“Even though he has lead us in scoring the past three years, he has either lead the team or has been a very close second in assists each year. He has lead the team in rebounds and blocked shots and is among the leaders in steals each of the past three years. He is a well-rounded player and doesn’t just concentrate on scoring.”
With the 1,000-point milestone accomplished, Hoover and his teammates can now concentrate solely on trying to win their final two league games in hopes of playing a little longer this year in the ACAA Tournament.
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 62,
HUNTINGDON CHRISTIAN 59
Score by Quarters
Huntingdon 14 12 17 16 — 59
DCS 15 20 7 20 — 62
Huntingdon Christian—59
Noah Allison 9 2-9 21, Jason McCarty 4 2-2 10, Noah Ginther 6 2-4 14, Owen Peachey 3 2-3 8, Joel Ginther 3 0-0 6, Mark Harven 0 0-0 0. 25 9-18 59.
DuBois Christian—62
Gabe Hoover 17 4-9 42, Adam Mowrey 4 1-7 13, Devon Thomas 2 0-0 4, Isaac Smith 1 1-2 3, Landon Whitaker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 6-12 62.
Three-pointers: HC 0, DCS 8 (Hoover 4, Mowrey 4).