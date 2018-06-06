DuBOIS — The DuBois Challenger Little League Division held its latest round of action Tuesday evening with a pair of games pitting the Spirit vs. the Braves and the Pride vs. the Champs at Heindl Field.
For those not familiar with the Challenger Division, it is an adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges that was created by Little League to allow those individuals an opportunity to experience the game in a fun, non-competitive environment.
The DuBois Challenger Little League Division plays two inning games where every player on each team bats in both innings. The players are assisted by coaches, parents and other volunteers called “Buddies” who assist the players on the bases and in the field.
The Challenger Division has seen both the DuBois Central Catholic and DuBois Area High School softball teams heklp with games so far this year and routinely sees other teams from the Little League help on off nights from games.
The Laurel Cosmetic Little League team served as the “Buddies” for both games Tuesday evening.
If you haven’t been to a game, you can stop by Heindl Field on Tuesday and Thursday nights to watch as the Challenger Division teams and their “Buddies” enjoy a night of fun baseball action.
The Pride return to action Thursday night against the Challenger Little League team from Punxsutawney at 6 p.m. Then at 7 p.m., the DuBois Challenger Senior League Legends squad will host the Senior League team from Punxsy.
For more information on the league, people can visit the DuBois Challenger Baseball page on Facebook.
To see more images from Tuesday night’s games, people can go to the Courier Express website at www.thecourierexpress.com and view the Challenger Division Games gallery in the Photo Galleries section midway down the front page of the website.
