BROCKWAY — Motivation and drive come from different sources for different athletes, and for Brockway senior Carter Adams, his came from watching the journey of a former Rover standout to get back on the field.
“My role model in my life is my cousin Mikey Martino,” said Adams. “His work ethic after his knee injury really inspired me into wanting to work and cherish every moment of every day.”
Martino, a 2016 Brockway graduate, severely injured his knee the summer before his senior year of football. Martino didn’t let the injury phase him and put in the rehab work necessary to be back on the gridiron by season’s end. He went on to wrestle and play baseball to finish out his senior year.
Adams, who was a sophomore back in 2015-16, used the inspiration from his cousin to become a standout, two-sport athlete (soccer, basketball) himself at Brockway.
Adams began playing both sports at a very young and reached the varsity level in both as a freshman. He was a four-year starter for the soccer team and a starter on the hardwood since his sophomore season.
He helped lead both programs to the state playoffs this year, with the Rover soccer team making a magical run to the state semifinals before losing a heartbreaking 1-0 overtime game to Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, which in turn lost in OT in the state finals.
Brockway captured two one-goals wins to reach the semifinals, the school’s first state playoff victories since 1993. The first of those, a 3-2 come-from-behind win against Seton-LaSalle, is a game Adams will never forget.
“My greatest moment as a Rover was when the boys soccer won our first state game this year,” he said. “Whenever Tino Inzana scored the game-winning header, everyone in the stands and on the field went nuts. Everyone was screaming and running towards Tino, except for me and Zane Puhala. We ran to the fans and were cheering in front of them.”
Adams was a key two-way player for the Rovers on the pitch, having the ability to score goals or play defense — whichever was needed more. Brockway also made the state playoffs in soccer his junior year.
On the hardwood, Adams led Brockway in scoring (385 points, 15.4 ppg), assists (90) and steals (66) this season to help lead the Rovers to their straight appearance in the PIAA Class AA playoffs. All three trips to states ended in first-round setbacks.
“Basketball is my favorite sport because I have grown up around it,” said Adams. “I love to be around my friends, and at my AAU tournaments, I love meeting new people and watching basketball.”
Outside of his sports, Adams has a hobby some might not expect — coin collecting.
“I love to find old coins that have historical context behind them,” said Adams. “For Christmas, my grandparents always get me coins.”
Adams, the son of Daryl and Laura Adams, has a younger brother Noah Adams (8th grade) who also plays soccer and basketball at Brockway.
After graduation, Adams plans to attend Bethany College in West Virginia and major in history education.
