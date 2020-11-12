With the high school school volleyball season in the midst of the opening week of the PIAA playoffs, All-Stars honors have began to be announced by leagues, districts and other organizations.
And, several area players on schools in the smaller classifications (Class A and 2A) have racked up the accolades whether it be in the KSAC Conference, Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association District 9 Class All-Star team or the Second Annual American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Region 2 Team.
Clarion, which is ranked No. 1 in the state and set to play West Shamokin Saturday in the PIAA Class A quarterfinals, had a heavy presence on both the D-9 Class A All-Star teams and KSAC squad.
Lady Cats senior setter Brenna Campbell was named the District 9 Class A MVP, while teammates Korrin Burns (junior outside hitter) and senior Erica Selfridge (senior outside hitter) each made the First Team.
Junior Libero Jordan Best and sophomore rightside hitter Aryanna Girvan each earned Second Team selections, while junior middle hitter Payton Simko made the Third Team.
Campbell and Selfridge earned even bigger honors earlier this week when they were named to the AVCA All-Region 2 Team on Monday.
Region 2 consists of five – Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, Maryland, and Virginia – and the District of Columbia.
District 9 Class A runner-up Elk County Catholic had four players garner All-District honors.
Sophomore outside hitter Gabby Weisner and senior outside hitter Julia Aikens were named to the First Team, with senior middle hitter Brooke Bauer landing on the Second Team. Sophomore middle hitter Madison Marzullo was a Third Team selection.
Other District 9 Class A First Team picks were Otto-Eldred senior middle hitter Reilly Raught and Oswayo Valley sophomore outside hitter Jadyn Brabham, while A-C Valley senior middle hitter Andrea Meals, Oswayo senior middle hitter Macy West and Otto senior outside hitter Morgan Dalton landed on the Second Team.
Rounding out the Third Team selections were Otto seniors Haley Cousins (outside hitter) and Emmalee Sheeler (setter), A-C Valley senior Mia Sherman (outside hitter) and Coudersport senior Sarah Atherholt (middle/rightside hitter).
When it comes to the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference (KSAC) All-Stars, Clarion and fellow state quarterfinal Redbank Valley (D-9 Class 2A champion) were well represented among the three squads selected.
Clarion, the undefeated league champion, had the league MVP in Burns. Campbell and Selfridge both garnered First Team honors, while Girvan and Best made the Second and Third Teams, respectively.
Redbank Valley had two First Teamers in Montana Hetrick and Brynn Rearick, while Brooke Holben and Alivia Huffman both earned Third Team honors.
The only other local player to be a KSAC All-Star was Clarion-Limestone’s Kendall Dunn, who made the Second Team.