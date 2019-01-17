DuBOIS — The DuBois gymnastics team hosted Altoona for Senior Night Wednesday, with the Lady Mountain Lions spoiling the festivities a bit with a 127.950-108.075 victory.
DuBois honored its two seniors — Heather Gilga and Amanda August — prior to the meet, but only Gilga performed on the night as August was forced to sit out due to an injury.
Gilga was one of two DuBois gymnasts to compete in the all-around, with sophomore Morgan Allman being the other.
Allman put together a strong performance against a tough Altoona squad. She finished second on both bars (7.450) and floor (8.200) on her way to finishing as the runner-up in the all-around (30.725) to Altoona’s Gracie Weaver. Allman also was sixth on beam (6.750).
As for Weaver, she dominated the meet as she captured first place in all four events — vault (9.250), bars (8.950), beam (9.500) and floor (8.900) — en route to winning the all-around with an impressive score of 36.600.
Gilga collected one Top 5 finish on her Senior Night, placing fifth on the floor exercise with a 7.800. She also was eight on bars (4.325), ninth on beam (5.9250) and 11th on vault (7.550) on her way to placing fifth in the all-around.
Lady Beaver Savannah Morelli was fifth-place on bars (6.250) and eighth on beam (6.100), while Madee Finalle placed seventh on beam (6.575) and ninth on bars (4.250). Sara Werner added a ninth on floor (7.250).
DuBois (1-3) is scheduled to travel to the Moon Invite on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.