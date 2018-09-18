DuBOIS — Altoona used a pair of second-half goals to do in the DuBois boys soccer team and had the Beavers their first loss of the season Monday on a rainy evening on the turf field at DuBois Area High School.
The host Beavers, who won their seventh straight game to open the season Saturday at Tyrone (2-0), came out strong against the Mountain Lions and grabbed an early 1-0 lead on a goal by Nolan Bussell just 7:59 into the game.
DuBois had a handful of other prime scoring chances in the opening 40 minutes but couldn’t build off Bussell’s early score. Those missed opportunities ultimately came back to hurt the Beavers as Altoona managed to capitalize on the scoring chances it created.
Mountain Lion Alex Berardinelli pulled his team even in the first half when he scored off a DuBois tunover at the 26:17 mark. He then gave Altoona the lead after the break when found the back of the net 18:37 into the second half.
Austin Kravetz sealed the Mountain Lions’ victory when he scored with 3:52 remaining.
“It’s been an unusual amount of pressure on our team being 7-0, and the kids have felt a lot of pressure to keep that undefeated streak going,” said DuBois coach Matt Erickson. “I think they have just been putting a little too much on themselves.
“But, losing a game not such a bad thing, and now the pressure is off and hopefully we can get back to playing our game. We haven’t had a seven-day period where we haven’t had four games, and I rthink the kids are a little tired. They need the break, so hopefully after (Tuesday), they’ll have a couple days down and rest up a little bit.
“We missed some chances in the first half today, and I think if we finish a couple of those, it’s a completely different game. Then after they got their second goal, we made some changes on defense to gain a little more offense, and that kind of left way for that third goal. But, we have to capitalize on the chances we get.”
Altoona (5-3) recorded the first shot of the game, with DuBois keeper stopping the long attempt at the near post just over five minutes in.
DuBois then pushed the ball upfield and controlled the action over the next couple minutes.
Alex Gribik had a shot from the middle of the field sail high, but the Beavers were spot on just over a minute later. Nico McDonald made a long pass into the left side of the Altoona box to Bussell, who fired a shot just inside the far post to put DuBois up 1-0.
Both teams had chances to score over the ensuing 14 minutes.
Altoona had a shot go high over the DuBois net, while Bussell had a pair of close-range shots go just wide and just high. Mountain Lion keeper Brady Freiwald also stopped a shot by Nick Graeca at the 23:45 mark of the half to keep it a 1-0 game.
Meinert countered with a save of his own just past the 25-minute mark, but he and his defense weren’t so fortunte just over a minute later.
A giveaway by DuBois in the midfield led to a long ball played towards the Beavers net. Meinert hustled out to challenge for the ball, but Berardinelli beat him to it and flipped a shot over the keeper the found its way into a wide open net to knot things at 1-1.
Berardinelli nearly gave the Altoona the lead a short time later, but his header attempt on a cross into the box went just wide.
DuBois had two more scoring chances in the final eight minutes of the half, but Graeca had a shot go just wide of the far post, while Bussell had an attempt go high once again.
Altoona had a pair of shots be just off the mark in the opening 13-plus minutes of the second half, where scoring chances came at a premium for the host Beavers.
One of those shots came just past 14-minute mark, when Graeca slipped a through ball to Bussell. Unfortunately, the Beaver again had a shot go just wide. Gribik had a shot of his own go high in the 17th minute.
Altoona converted just under two minutes later when Berardinelli redirected home a cross in the box to put the Mountain Lions up 2-1.
DuBois mustered just one shot over the final 21:23 of the game after falling behind — but it was nearly a huge moment in the game with just under 6:00 to play.
Freiwald came out to gather a long ball into the box it squirted away from him on the wet turf as he slid for it. DuBois Kylen Duran was on the spot to gather the loose ball on the right wing and fired a shot as a defender quickly closed in. However, that effort went just wide at the near post and Altoona maintained its 2-1 lead.
Altoona then put the game away just 49 seconds later on a quick rush up the field following that DuBois misfire. Austin Kravetz ran down a long ball and went in one-on-one with Meinert and blasted a shot past the Beaver keeper to make it 3-1 and seal the Mountain Lion victory.
In DuBois’ win Saturday at Tyrone, Nico McDonald and Josh Kalgren each scored.
DuBois (7-1) doesn’t have to wait long to try to bounce back from its first loss, as the Beavers are scheduled to play at Elk County Catholic this evening.
