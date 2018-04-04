DuBOIS — There’s something to be said about being a good host, but the DuBois Area High School boys volleyball team may have taken that to some extremes as it fell to Altoona in straight sets, 25-14, 25-13, 25-22, Tuesday.
While both teams struggled through the contest, missing plenty of serves and sets alike, ultimately, it was Altoona that did enough with the chances that it got to come out on top.
“That was ugly volleyball,” DuBois head coach Tom Hibbert said. “We didn’t pass well, we didn’t serve well at all. When we got some opportunities to attack, we did OK. But, those were few and far between because we did so little of everything else.”
Despite its problems, DuBois (1-2) was able to hang around in all three sets, only trailing by four points or less through most of the contest before seemingly serving things up to the Mountain Lions late.
“You just can’t give teams like that opportunity after opportunity and we kind of did that,” Hibbert said. “We weren’t getting our offense going which means that we were giving them freeballs and easy balls to attack, And when you give a team like that so many opportunities, it generally doesn’t work out in your favor.”
One area that the Beavers were certainly overmatched was finishing at the net where Altoona held a roughly 3-1 advantage in kills.
Altoona senior Philip Swartz led all players in kills as he notched 12 of the Mountain Lions’ 29, while DuBois senior Zach Koren led the way for the Beavers with five.
DuBois took an early lead in the opening set behind three straight service points from senior Donny Wentz but it didn’t take long for Altoona to rally and eventually open up a four-point advantage at 10-6.
While the points went back-and-forth for a few serves, the Mountain Lions eventually pushed the margin into double digits and took the 25-14 victory.
The second set was a little different as Altoona took an early 5-0 lead on its opening service before DuBois trimmed the lead to just one at 12-11.
However, after that, Altoona slowly pulled away before taking the final five points of the set to win, 25-15.
While the Beavers never led in the final set, they were able to keep themselves in position throughout and eventually cut the lead to just two points twice, 22-20, on an ace by Damon Olson and again at 24-22 on a Koren service before falling on a service ace.
DuBois will now travel to West Shamokin Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.