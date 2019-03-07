The Allegheny Mountain League released its boys and girls all-star basketball teams for the 2018-19 season Tuesday.
Kane’s Ella Marconi, one of five returning members on the girls team, was the top vote getter this season after helping lead the Lady Wolves to the AML title.
Marconi helped lead Kane to a 23-3 overall record and a 10-0 mark in AML play this season.
The other four players to make the team for the second year in a row were Curwensville’s Madison Weber, DuBois Central Catholic’s Ashley Wruble, Elk County Catholic’s Taylor Newton and Johnsonburg’s Cassidy King.
King was one of a league-high three players named to the team from the AML North Champion Ramettes, as Maria Jones and Lindsey Kocjancic also made the team.
Johnsonburg finished the season 20-6 overall and 8-2 in league play to claim the north title.
Marconi was joined by senior teammate Hannah Buhl, while Newton was joined by teammate Sady VanAlstine.
The final spot on the girls team went to Brockway freshman Danielle Wood, the lone underclassmen on the team, as all nine of the other members are either juniors or seniors.
Kane and Johnsonburg are the only two teams represented on the girls all-star team that will compete in the PIAA playoffs.
The Lady Wolves take on Saegertown, the fourth place team out of District 10, at St. Marys Friday at 6 p.m., while the Ramettes face the fourth place team out of the WPIAL, Vincentian Academy, Saturday at St. Marys at 4 p.m.
On the boys side, DuBois Central Catholic’s Justin Miknis earned the most votes this season and returns to the all-star team for the second year in a row.
Miknis is one of four returning members on the team, along with Johnsonburg’s Austin Green, Kane’s Chad Greville and Ridgway’s Daunte Allegretto.
Allegretto is one of three Elkers on the team along with Jake Reynolds and Will Thompson, as the trio helped lead Ridgway to a 24-3 overall record and 8-2 mark in league play on its way to the AML title.
Elk County Catholic is represented by Alex Breindel and Regis Wortman, as the duo helped lead the Crusaders to the AML North Crown with a 10-0 record and a 26-1 overall mark.
Green is joined by Rams teammate Isaac Schloder, while Brockway’s Zane Puhala and Curwensville’s Christian Bakaysa rounded out the team.
Three of the seven schools represented on the all-star team will begin play in the PIAA playoffs this weekend.
Elk County Catholic, the District 9 champions in Class A, will take on the sixth-place finisher in the WPIAL, Leechburg at St. Marys Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Johnsonburg, the fourth-place team out of Class A in D-9, will travel to Northgate High School to face Nazareth Prep, the WPIAL champs, Friday at 6 p.m.
Ridgway, the District 9 champs at the Class 2A level, will open PIAA tournament play Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at St. Marys against WPIAL fourth-place finisher Sewickley Academy.
