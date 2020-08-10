On the same day current high school athletes were given a reprieve on hopes of playing sports this fall, some of the best area football players from the Class of 2020 hit the field Friday night in the 5th Annual Frank Varischetti All-Star Game at Brockway’s newly renovated Varischetti Field.
And, it was the old-school Allegheny Mountain League All-Stars that dominated the game on both sides of the ball to best the KSAC All-Stars for the fourth time in the game’s five-year history.
The event still pairs the schools up using the old AML and KSAC leagues, despite those leagues folding prior to the 2018 season to make way for the new District 9 League.
That doesn’t mean the competitive fire between the two sides is any less, though. And, it’s been the old AML schools who have owned the event — winning the first three games before the KSAC notched its first Varischetti win a year ago (20-7).
The AML regained the Varischetti Game bragging rights with a dominant performance Friday, though, outgaining an undermanned KSAC squad 322-125 in the most unique matchup in the event’s history. The KSAC played with a roster of just under 20 players, while the AML boasted a deep roster closer to 30 players.
Despite that discrepancy in roster size, the KSAC kept things close score-wise throughout and actually held a 6-3 lead late in the first quarter. The AML countered with a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 17-6 lead to the break before adding a touchdown midway through the fourth to set the eventual final.
“It’s a win,” said AML head coach Tony Gerg of Elk County Catholic. “It’s going to get a little chippy here and there, but for the most part you can appreciate everything. It was a good win.”
“The nice thing, because you see (all) these guys on film and appreciate what they can do, is you have one night to coach them,” added Gerg of having such a deep, talented roster. “The hard them was finding touches for everybody.
“We knew what they’d (KSAC) bring to the table and how athletic they were. We were just trying to be patient on defense and keep them inside the tackles. We gave up that score, but I think our secondary did a really good job of slowing them down and forcing the run.”
Because of COVID-19, fans were not allowed inside that facility but that didn’t stop a large number of people from watching the game on the bank of the Little Toby Creek just outside the scoreboard side end zone and from above the field on the press box side from the access point of the Little Toby Rails to Trails.
A group of Ridgway fans also enjoyed the game from the back of a large dump truck from outside the field on the visitors side. That truck, driven by one of the fans, had seating in the back that allowed them to watch the game.
And, that Ridgway contingent had a lot to cheer about — as they had for the last four years — with the trio of Austin Green, Paul Gresco and Matt Dush playing a huge part in the AML offense.
Gresco completed 8 of 18 passes for 110 yards and a pair of touch touchdown passes — one each to his former teammates.
Green hauled in three passes for 76 yards and a score en route to earning AML Offensive MVP honors. Dush added a 12-yard TD grab.
“He’s a heck of an athlete,” said Gerg of Green. “And with Gresco out there, and the two of them together, I knew it would happen sooner or later.”
Defensively, the AML got a strong team effort to hold the KSAC in check with the duo of John Wittman (Elk County Catholic grad) and Jon Wood (Brockway) spearheading the effort.
Wittman came up with a huge interception on the first play of the fourth quarter to end a long KSAC drive with the score still 17-6. Wittman, who was named the AML’s Defensive MVP, later sealed the win with a 50-yard touchdown run with 6:23 to play.
“How about an ECC kid making some plays?” said Gerg of his former player Wittman. “It was a lot of fun.”
Wood also made an impact on both sides of the ball in his final game on his home turf. He was in on several tackles, including a few on the backfield, while leading the AML in rushing with seven carries for 66 yards.
The teams traded punts to open the game with the AML coming away with the ball midfield following the KSAC’s second punt. Port Allegany’s Josh Rees promptly ripped off a 10-yard run, while runs of nine and seven yards by Kane’s Jake Alcorn and Dush, respectively, netted another first down.
However, the drive stalled there as Kane’s Aaron Hottel booted a 39-yard field goal to put the AML up 3-0 with 4:20 left in the first quarter.
The KSAC answered right back with its lone scoring drive of the game.
An illegal blitz call on the AML on third-and-2 jump-started the drive with a first down, then Karns City’s Hunter Rowe ripped off a 33-yard run.
Rowe hauled in a 19-yard touchdown pass from former Gremlins teammate Anthony Kamenski four plays later to give the KSAC its lone lead of the night. Kane’s Teddy Race blocked the extra point though as the KSAC led 6-3 with 42 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Rowe was named KSAC Offensive MVP on the night. He had the TD grab along with a game-high 74 yards rushing on on 12 carries.
The KSAC’s advantage was short-lived tough, as the AML responded with a 9-play, 78-yard touchdown drive to regain the lead, overcoming a holding penalty in the process.
Gresco and Green did the vast majority of that damage. Green had all three of his catches in the game on the drive. He hauled in a 21-yard pass on third-and-12, then made a leaping one-handed grab for 21 more yards two plays later.
Green capped the scoring drive when he outjumped Keystone’s Alex Rapp in the end zone for a 34-yard touchdown catch with 9:21 left in the half. Hottel then booted the first of his three extra points to make it 10-6.
After forcing a KSAC punt, the AML then marched from its own 13 down to the KSAC 22. Rees and Wood jump-started things with runs of 14 and 31 yards, respectively. The drive stalled on downs at the 22 though.
It didn’t take long to get the ball back, as a quick three-and-out, followed by a shanked 6-yard punt, gave the AML the ball at the KSAC 21.
Gresco hit Otto-Eldred’s Cameron Magee for 10 yards before hitting Dush for what appeared to be an 11-yard score. However, a holding penalty negated the score — only for a brief moment. Gresco hit Dush again, this time for 12 yards, on the ensuing play to make it 17-6 with 1:05 left until the half.
The score remained that way at the break and well into the second half. Although the AML had two scoring chances early in the third.
It was stopped on downs at the KSAC 15 on the opening drive of the second half. Bradford’s Caleb Nuzzo then recovered a fumble two plays later to give the AML a short field. However, the KSAC defense forced a 23-yard field goal attempt by Hottel that was blocked by St. Marys’ Cain Pfoutz.
The KSAC proceeded to drive from its own 20 to the AML 13. Rowe had four carries for 43 yards before Witman picked off a pass by Keystone’s Issak Jones at the 2-yard line to open the fourth.
The teams traded possessions before Wittman ripped off his 50-yard TD run to close out the scoring.
Prior to the game, the event’s 16 $1,000 scholarships were presented.
AML players to receive scholarships with sponsors were Ridgway’s Gresco (Senator Joe Scarnati), Brockway’s Wood (Penn Highlands Healthcare), Bradford’s Nuzzo (PNC Bank), Ridgway’s Dush (CNB Bank), ECC’s Leo Gregory (Staley Capital Advisers),Kane’s Ted Race (Advanced Disposal), Smethport’s Bryent Johnson (Guardian Healthcare), Otto-Eldred’s Colton Gietler (Glenn “GT” Thompson) and Ridgway’s Greg Simon (S&T Bank).
KSAC scholarship recipients were St. Marys’ Pfoutz (First Comonwealth Bank), Karns City’s Kamenski (BC3), Keystone’s Isaak Jones (Burns White Attorneys at Law), Keystone’s Alex Rapp (Farmer’s National Bank), Clarion’s Mitch Knepp (Varischetti Holdings), Clarion’s Ben Smith (The Reschini Group) and Keystone’s Jayden Blazousky (Clyde, Ferraro and Co.). Rapp also was named the KSAC Defensive MVP in the game.
AML ALL-STARS 24,
KSAC ALL-STARS 6
Score by Quarters
KSAC 6 0 0 0 — 6
AML 3 14 0 7 — 24
First Quarter
A—Aaron Hottel 39 FG, 4:20.
K—Hunter Rowe 19 pass from Anthony Kamenski (Cain Pfoutz kick blocked), 0:42.
Second Quarter
A—Austin Green 34 pass from Paul Gresco (Aaron Hottel kick), 9:21.
A—Matt Dush 12 pass from Paul Gresco (Aaron Hottel kick), 1:05.
Fourth Quarter
A—John Wittman 50 run (Aaton Hottel kick), 6:33.
K A
First downs 8 14
Rushes-yards 33-100 34-200
Comp-Att-Int 3-13-1 10-21-0
Passing Yards 25 122
Total Plays-Yards 46-125 55-322
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-0
Punts 6-22.3 2-37.0
Penalties-Yards 4-53 9-91
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
KSAC—Hunter Rowe 12-74, Anthony Kamenski 14-24, Cain Pfoutz 1-2, Jayden Blazousky 2-2, Isaak Jones 2-0, Colton Zacherl 2-(-2).
AML—Jon Wood 7-66, John Wittman 1-50, Jake Alcorn 7-35, Josh Rees 4-27, Jake Wickett 3-19, Matt Dush 1-7, Bryent Johnson 1-5, Stephen Bobby 3-4, Teddy Race 1-(-2), Derek Sunafrank 1-(-2), Paul Gresco 4- (-3), Thomas Wilson 1-(-7).
PASSING
KSAC—Anthony Kamenski 1 of 7, 19 yards; Isaak Jones 2 of 6, 6 yards, 0 TD, 1 Int.
AML—Paul Gresco 8 of 18, 110 yards, 2 TDs, 0 Int.; Caleb Nuzzo 2 of 2, 12 yards; Jake Alcorn 0 of 1.
RECEIVING
KSAC—Hunter Rowe 1-19, Cain Pfoutz 1-3, Jayden Blazousky 1-3.
AML—Austin Green 3-76, Matt Dush 4-28, Cameron Magee 1-10, Jake Alcorn 1-5, Jake Wickett 1-3.
INTERCEPTIONS
KSAC—None.
AML—John Wittman.