REYNODSLVILLE — After consecutive weeks of forced cancellations, it appeared as if the skies would be more forgiving to local fans and drivers looking for a little Saturday night racing action at Hummingbird Speedway.
However, Mother Nature again stole show as rain halted the evening after just two features were put in the books.
Mike Anderson of DuBois cruised his his way to victory lane in the Sunny 106.5 Pure Stocks, while Zach Myers of Knox picked up his second win of the season in the Swanson Heavy Truck Repair Semi-Late division.
The pure stocks kicked of feature action on the night, and Andy Frey of St Marys and Mike Miller of Rockton led the field to the green flag.
Frey jumped out to an early lead over Miller, with Tim Steis and Anderson in tow. Frey’s early lead was negated due to a car stopped on the track. A series of mishaps then occurred in the very early stages of the race, one of which took Frey out of contention.
Miller, Steis, and Anderson picked up where they left off and continued their battle as they finally got some extended green-flag action. Steis and Anderson worked their away around Miller to move into first and second, respectively. Rookie driver Jenna Pfaff of DuBois would also find herself in the mix, as she managed to overtake Dustin Bennett for fourth near the halfway mark.
As the laps wound down, Anderson looked like he was riding on a rail as he easily cruisde to his first win of the season, while setting the fastest lap time on record for his respective division. Steis, Miller, Pfaff and Bennett rounded out the Top 5.
Steis was the winner of the lone heat race earlier in the evening.
The Semi-Late Model division was next on the card, with precipitation looming just west of the speedway. “The Bell’s Landing Bullet” of Nick Erskine, and Jim Challingsworth of St Marys enjoyed the front row view as they led the way in their 20-lap feature event.
Erskine jumped out to an early lead over Challingsworth, but Zach Myers of Knox was on the move, overtaking both Challingsworth and Erskine by the end of the first lap.
Challingsworth fell off the pace and conceded a few positions in the ensuing laps, while “Fast Eddy” Connor of DuBois and Doug Surra of Kersey would join Myers and Erskine in the top-four.
Myers was taming the field while setting the new track record for their respective class, which was already broken earlier in the evening by Surra. A couple of cautions kept Myers from putting any meaningful distance between himself and Erskine.
While several battles were being waged throughout the field, rain droplets began to squirt down from the skies. On lap 11, the caution flag flew once again for a car spun around on the front straightaway. At this point those rain drops had become a persistent presence, forcing the race to remain under yellow.
With surface conditions deteriorating, event staff determined it was too unsafe to continue. With no sign of relief to be found on the radar, and the race being past the halfway point, Flagman Bob Connor had no choice but to drop the checkered flag for Myers as he paced the field across the start/finish line one final time.
Erskine held on to second place, followed by Connor, Surra and Neil Wilson Jr.
Surra, Erskine, and Myers were your heat race winners.
Brandon Connor and Scott Freer won their heat races in the Cypress Clock and Gift Shop Street Stocks, Chris Farrel and Levi Sikora won their qualifiers in the BWP Bat Late Models, while Keegan Bell and Wayne Truitt posted wins in the Aaron’s Four Cylinders. Truitt’s heat race win was also the first of his career.
Another notable takeaway from the evening is that 14-year old rookie Jenna Pfaff currently sits atop the leaderboard in the pure stocks points championship.
The remaining events of the evening were postponed and will be completed this weekend. The make-up features will be run at the beginning of the night, with a complete 5-Division program to follow. Gates, will still open at 4:30 p.m. and racing will begin promptly at 7 p.m. All entry fees and admission prices will remain the same.
For more information, people can call the track office at (814) 653-8400 or visit www.hummingbirdspeedway.com
