ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Clearfield alum and current Minnesota Vikings assistant coach Andrew Janocko will serve at the offensive coordinator of the East squad Saturday at the 94th East-West Shrine Game at St. Petersburg, Fla.
The NFL, which partners with the East-West Shrine Game for the purpose of increasing development opportunities for coaches and draft-eligible players, supplies the coaching staffs for the two teams from among current league assistant coaches whose teams do not advance to the playoffs.
Janocko also coached in the 2017 game.
A 2007 Clearfield graduate, Janocko has spent the last four seasons with the Vikings and has been in the NFL for six. He was the Co-Offensinsive Line coach this past season and served as Assistant Offensive Line coach in 2017, working with veteran coach Tony Sparano.
In 2015-16, Janocko worked as an Offensive Assistant.
Prior to his arrival in Minnesota, Janocko was the quarterbacks coach at Division II Mercyhurst during the 2014 season.
His first stint in the NFL came in 2012 and 2013 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers under head coach Greg Schiano. Janocko was responsible for working with Schiano and Offensive Coordinator Mike Sullivan in setting up practice schedules and breaking down film. He also had a hands-on role with the quarterbacks and kick returners in 2012 before working with receivers and kick returners in 2013.
Janocko was a graduate assistant under Schiano at Rutgers in 2011 and worked directly with the quarterbacks.
Janocko will serve as offensive coordinator for the Shrine game under the guidance of East head coach Sam Mills, who is currently the defensive line coach for Carolina.
Vikings linebacker coach Adam Zimmer will be on the opposite sideline as the West head coach.
The game is slated for a 3 p.m. kickoff and will be televised on the NFL Network.
