NEW BETHLEHEM — Another strong effort by the Brookville Raiders and a triple-win day from DuBois Lady Beavers senior Reese Sayers highlighted area performances at Thursday’s annual Redbank Valley Invitational.
On the boys’ side, the Raiders won five events with both 4x100- and 4x400-meter relays triumphing. The 4x100 relay of Jack Krug, Bryan Dworek, Ian Thrush and John Frank turned in another strong time of 43.83 seconds while Krug, Thrush, Frank and Dillon Olson held off Clarion for a win in the 4x400 relay in 3:28.26.
Dworek and teammate DeAngelo Coffey finished 1-2 in the long jump with Dworek claiming the title with a leap of 21 feet, 3/4 inches.
Ethan Brentham was a double-winner in the distance races, taking the 1,600 run (4:34.21) and 3,200 run (10:24.65).
For the girls, Sayers ran to wins in the 100 dash (12.98), 300 hurdles (48.02) and long jump (16 feet, 7 1/2 inches) while running a leg on the fourth-place 4x100 relay with Alana Burton, Antonia Fenice and Krista Harper.
The Lady Beavers also got a win from their 4x800 relay (10:27.88), which was comprised of Trulee Stainbrook, Lauren Usaitis, Kyra Hoover and Julie Marchioni.
The Brookville girls won two relays, with twin sisters Madison and Morgan Johnson, Dani MacBeth and Brooke Quairiere winning the 4x100 (51.69) and the Johnsons, MacBeth and Rylee Stancliffe winning the 4x400 relay (4:15.18).
In all, five meet records were broken. For the boys, Moniteau’s Jacob Patton set marks in the 110 and 300 hurdles (14.73 and 39.58), and Clarion’s Brendan Zerfoss in the 200 dash (22.1). On the girls’ side, Karns City’s Rebecca Pennington broke the 3,200 run mark (11:38,.66), previously held by Brookville’s Mandy Richards in 1997 (11:49.3), and Moniteau pole vaulter Kendall Grossman, last year’s PIAA Class AA state runner-up, cleared 11 feet to break the mark of 10-3 she tied last year as a freshman.
Here’s a look at other area placewinners. Complete results will be available on www.milesplit.com:
BOYS
DuBois
The Beavers’ got a runner-up and sixth-place finish in the javelin from Riley Barnett and Cole Meighen. Jordan Meinert was fifth in the long jump while Andrew Boyle finished sixth in the 800 run.
All three relays placed. The 4x800 was second. It was made up of Boyle, Logan Wells, Layton Yarus and Jacob Butterfuss. The other two finished sixth — the 4x100 of Kyle Hopson, Zach Henery, Ken Garvey and Domenic DiLullo, and the 4x400 of Garvey, Boyle, Yarus and Butterfuss.
Brookville
The Raiders placed several others in the top-six. Thrush was second to Zerfoss in the 100 dash while Dworek was fourth. Olson finished second to Patton in the 110 hurdles with Addison Singleton placing fifth.
Olson added another second in the 300 hurdles while Frank was fourth in the 400 dash.
Coffey added two other runner-up finishes in the triple jump and high jump (6 feet) behind Redbank Valley’s Sam Hetrick, who broke a school record with a leap of 6 feet, 5 inches.
Kyle MacBeth qualified for districts with a third in the javelin while Griffen Wolfe was fifth in the pole vault and Martin Decker finished sixth in the discus.
DuBois CC
Noah Vokes led the Cardinals with a third in the 110 hurdles and long jump, and fourth in the triple jump.
Linkin Nichols was third in the 800 and Jonny Ritsick finished sixth in the 1,600 run.
GIRLS
DuBois
Also for the Lady Beavers, Maddison King was third in the 100 hurdles, Kyra Hoover finished fourth in the 400 dash and Stainbrook was fifth in the 800.
In the throws, Crystal Clinger was fourth in the shot put and fifth in the discus. Caitlin Drahushak was fourth in the javelin.
Jerica Fischer finished fourth in the high jump.
Brookville
Quairiere added a second in the 100 hurdles as did Morgan Johnson in the 200 dash.
Madison Johnson was third in the 100 dash and long jump while MacBeth was third in the 300 hurdles and fifth in the long jump.
Mattisen Drake was third in the pole vault, Emma Fiscus finished fourth in the 1,600 run, and Sydney Miller and Stancliffe were fifth in the javelin and 200 dash respectively. Elissa McNeil was sixth in the 3,200 run.
DCC
The Lady Cardinals’ lone top-six finisher came from Mariah Alanskas, who was fifth in the 100 dash.
