Week 4 brought with it a handful of impressive performances by Tri-County Area athletes both in the passing and ground games.
The Week's action saw Brockway pack up its first win of the season on the road over Cowanesque Valley, in turn getting first-years head coach George Heigel his first win at the helm.
Other action in the area saw St. Marys secure a resounding victory over Ridgway in a battle of unbeatens to claim first place in the Intermediate Unit 9 Large School Division, while Brookville continued its dominance in the Southern League Large School Division with a rout of Moniteau.
Also in action Friday was Clearfield, as it returned to the gridiron for the first time since Week 1, having to cancel its Week 2 and 3 games due to a positive COVID-19 test, as the Bison showed no rust in a commanding win over Philipsburg-Osceola.
Leading the week's impressive quarterback performances was Brookville's Jack Krug, who threw for six touchdowns on 18-of-22 passing for 329 yards.
St. Marys' Christian Coudriet helped lead his team to the big win behind center, throwing for 200 yards and three scores on 16-of-24 passing.
A clash at Clarion University's Memorial Stadium between Central Clarion and DuBois saw the only matchup where both quarterbacks eclipsed 100 yards.
Central Clarion's Calvin German came out on top in the QB battle, throwing for 176 yards on 10-of-22 passing for one score and one pick, while DuBois' Cam-Ron Hays went 13-of-26 for 104 yards and a score, but also threw three interceptions.
Conner Ford helped lead the Rovers to their first win, as the quarterback not only threw for 143 yards and two scores on 11-of-16 passing, but also surpassed 100 yards rushing with 101 yards on 17 carries.
In a hard-fought loss, Curwensville quarterback Danny McGarry also went over 100 yards, going 12-of-19 through the air for 107 yards and one touchdown with one interception.
Week 4 also saw a handful of big games from area receivers, as four area receivers finished with over 100 yards.
Brookville had a pair of those in Brayden Kunselman, who had three grabs for 129 yards, while Kyle MacBeth caught five passes for 120 yards.
For Central Clarion, Ethan Burford continued his strong season with 110 yards on five catches.
Billotte's main target in Jake Lezzer had yet another big game, catching four passes for 118 yards.
Dutchmen Mitchell Reiter came up just shy of joining that group with 97 yards on six catches.
While the passing game was key for most teams, there were still some impressive rushing performances, led by Elk County Catholic's Sam Kaul and St. Marys' James Davis.
Both backs rushed for 168 yards, as Kaul carried the ball 17 times in a loss to Coudersport, while Davis had 25 totes in the win over the Elkers.
Other 100-yard rushers along with Kaul, Davis and Ford were Clarion's Breckin Rex with 113 yards on 13 carries, DuBois' Zach Henery with 110 yards on 28 carries.
Here is a look at all the box scores and stat information available from Friday night’s local games: