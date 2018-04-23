The weekend was a busy one for the area’s track and field teams, with schools competing at invitationals at Lock Haven University, Kane High School and Hickory High School.
DuBois made the trip to the Lock Haven University Bald Eagle Invite Friday and had a handful of competitors place with Top 8 finishes in the event that featured 22-plus teams.
The DuBois boys had just one medalist in senior Riley Barnett who came away with seventh in the javelin with a throw of 161-3. Barnett also was 17th in the shot put (38-6 1/4).
The top seven throwers in the javelin hit 161 feet or more, with Williamsport’s Sam Penman winning the even with a heave of 169-08.
Beaver Jordan Meinert finished just outside the medals in the triple jump as his leap of 37-10 3/4 landed him in 10th place.
On the girls’ side, four Lady Beavers combined to win five medals.
Senior thrower Crystal Clinger was a double medalist, placing fourth in the shot put (35-0) and fifth in the discus (104-11). Clinger was just 5.5 inches out of second place in the shot, and event Towanda’s Jessica Tice won at 37-6 3/4.
Junior Jerica Fischer also captured a fourth-place finish in the high jump. She actually tied for the second-best height cleared (4-11) but placed fourth after tiebreakers were used. Athens senior Emily Lunger won the title with a meet-record height of 5-5.
Sophomore Maddy Cable was seventh in the steeplechase (9:43), while senior Gabby Snyder gave DuBois a second medalist in the discus as she came away with eighth (91-3).
The Lady Beavers also had a trio of competitors — senior Reese Sayers, junior Kelli Hoffer and sophomore Kyra Hoover — place just outside the medals in their respective events.
Sayers was ninth in the 100 dash (13.49) and 10th in the long jump. Sayers was just over four inches out of the medals in the long jump and missed placing in the 100 by .02 seconds.
Hoffer was ninth in the triple jump (32-0), while Hoover was ninth in the 400 dash (1:05).
Raiders win City
of Hermitage Invitational
At Hickory High School, the Brookville Raiders won four events and racked up 120.5 team points to win the 21-team 19th City of Hermitage Invitational, 18 points ahead of Grove City.
Ian Thrush and Bryan Dworek had a hand in three of the four wins as they finished 1-2 in the 200 dash with Thrush crossing the line in 22.66 seconds. Dworek broke the meet record in the long jump, going 21 feet, 10 inches, and Thrush and Dworek also finished 2-3 in the 100 dash.
Thrush, Dworek, Jack Krug and John Frank combined to win the 4x100 relay with another sub-44-second time at 43.81.
Also winning for the Raiders was Dillon Olson in the 300 hurdles (40.46). Olson also combined with Thrush, Kyle MacBeth and Addison Singleton to finish third in the 4x400 relay.
Cameron Hooven and Olson finished 3-4 in the 110 hurdles. De-Angelo Coffey and Hooven were third and fifth behind Dworek in the long jump, with Coffey getting over 21 feet at 21-3. Coffey finished second in the triple jump at 42 feet, 11 inches, just four inches behind Keystone’s Brady Coleman’s winning jump while Hooven tied for eighth. Hooven and Coffey were also third in the fifth in the high jump.
Ethan Brentham turned in career-best times finishing third in the 1,600 (4:37.5) and fourth in 3,200 (10:11.9).
Griffen Wolfe finished fifth in the pole vault.
The Lady Raiders tied for seventh in the team standings with Corry, turning in sixth top-eight scoring finishes.
Dani MacBeth had a hand in three finishes, finishing third in the 300 hurdles, sixth in the long jump and combining with Brooke Quairiere, and Madison and Morgan Johnson to place third in the 4x100 relay.
Madison Johnson finished second in the long jump at 16 feet, 1 1/2 inches, just 1 1/2 inches shy of the winning jump by Slippery Rock’s Emma McDermott. Quairiere was fourth in the 100 hurdles.
Mattisen Drake was one of three pole vaulters to clear 10 feet, but wound up second with the fewest misses tiebreaker. Moniteau’s Kendall Grossman was first while Oil City’s Summer Stevenson finished third.
Area crowns 13 champs
at Kane Invite
Elk County Catholic led the local charge in Kane as ECC collected six of the area’s 13 gold medals at the event.
Five of those golds came on the boys’ side, where Jacob Koss (100, 11.56), Logan Hoffman (800, 2:05.93), Matt Dippold (1600, 4:48.95) and Ben Hoffman (3200, 10:09.41) each captured individual titles.
The Crusaders’ 4x800 relay squad also won by 24 seconds with a time of 8:31.85. Runners names for that relay were not available.
Elk County had a several other placewinners in Jacob Carnovale (2nd, 1600), Ben Sherry (3rd shot put; 5th, discus), Sam Kaul (4th in 400), Joe Wolfe (5th, 800), John Wittman (5th, 110 hurdles,; 6th, 300 hurdles) and Regis Wortman (6th, high jump)
The Crusaders also placed second in the 4x100 relay.
The only other local boys winner was DuBois Central Catholic’s Noah Vokes, who won the triple jump crown with a leap of 41-4 3/4.
Vokes was a quadruple-medalist on the day, as he also finished second in the long jump, third in the 110 hurdles and fifth in the 100 dash.
Vokes wasn’t the Cardinals’ lone mult-medalist, as John Ritsick placed fifth in both the 1,600 and 3,200 runs.
Johnsonburg had several medalists on the day led by Alec McManus, who was second in the high jump, tied for third in the 200 and fourth in the 100.
Other Rams who placed were Jake Zimmerman (2nd javelin), Drew kilhoffer (3rd, discus), Ethan Kemmer (3rd, 300 hurdles), Trevor Lobaugh (3rd, high jump), Nicolas Heredero (4th, 3200) and Aaron Pura (5th 200; 6th, 100).
St. Marys also had a handful of placewinners on the boys side in Anthony Cortina (4th, high jump), Adam Park (4th, discus), Coby Novak (5th, long jump), Alex Agosti (5th, shot put), Jack Garverick (6th, 200) and Taylor Belsole (6th, 3200). The Dutchmen 4x800 relay squad also was sixth.
On the girls’ side, St. Marys led the way with three victories, including individual titles by Kyla Johnson in 1,600 (5:40.36) and Lucy Anthony in the 3,200 (12:29.42). The Lady Dutch 4x800 relay squad also took home top honors.
Elk County’s Taylor Newton captured two golds in the high jump (5-3) and 100 hurdles (17.32) while adding a sixth in the 200 dash.
Johnsonburg’s Amanda Williams took home the 800 (2;29.52), while the Ramettes’ 4x100 relay team struck gold with a time of 51.97,
Newton was joined as a medalist by Lady Crusader teammates Olivia Sorg (3rd, 200; 4th, 100), Catherine Cerroni (3rd, 300 hurdles), Abby Bonfardin (4th, 3200), Kristen Kirst (4th javelin), Samantha Fedus (5th, shot put & discus), Shannon Clancy (5th, pole vault), Alicia Fristz (5th, javelin), Bethany Feldbauer (5th, long jump), Mandy Geci (6th, 400) and Chelsea Hunt (6th, 1600).
The Lady Crusaders’ also were third in the 4x800 relay and fourth in both the 4x100 and 4x400 events.
As for the Ramettes, Madeline Cowan (5th, 100 & 200), Cassidy King (2nd, long jump; 3rd triple jump) and Skylar Sherry (2nd, javelin; 6th discus) were double individual medalists.
Teammates Evelyn Cobaugh (400) and Jordan Bundy (100 hurdles) each were runner-up finishers in their respective event, while Erica Delullo (4th, long jump) Larueen Steis (6th, 3200) and Chloe Trumbull (6th, 300 hurdles) also placed.
The Ramettes’ 4x400 relay team took third place.
Outside of its two winner, the Lady Dutch had one individual medalist in Sierra Nunamker, who was second in the triple jump, fourth in pole vault and sixth in the long jump. Teammate Arianna Kleppinger was second in the 100 and fourth in the 200.
Other Lady Dutch medalists were Samantha Hayes (2nd, 1600), Tessa Grotzinger (3rd, 400), Megan Quesenberry (3rd, 800), Autumn Majchrzak (5th, 3200), Jessica Schloder (5th, 110 hurdles) and Saige Heigel (6th, shot put).
The Lady Dutch also were second in the 4x400 relay and third in the 4x100 event.
Sports Writer Rich Rhoades contributed to this story.
