ALTOONA — The weather hasn’t been the best for high school track and field invitationals the last couple weekends, and Friday was no different at the Altoona Mount Lion Classic.
However, that didn’t stop a large local contingent from shining at Mansion Park as area athletes from DuBois, St. Marys and Elk County Catholic combined to win 39 medals (Top 8) at the meet.
DuBois and St. Marys competed in the Class 3A event at the Classic and brought home a majority of the hardware on the day.
DuBois collected 22 placewinners (12 on girls side, 10 from boys), while the St. Marys girls won 13 and their boys counterpart one. The Lady Dutch captured the only four gold medals won by the local contingent.
Elk County Catholic had three placewinners in the Class 2A meet.
The DuBois girls were once again led by freshman distance runner Morgan Roemer and sophomore hurdler Kamryn Fontaine.
Roemer captured the Lady Beavers’ best finish, a third in the 1,600 with a time of 5:14.20, which was just 2.28 seconds off the school record of 5:11.92 set by Catherine Sheffo in 2012. Roemer added a fourth place in the 3,200 (11:42.72).
As for Fontaine, she finished as a triple placewinner on the day. She was fifth in the 100 hurdles (16.73) and sixth in the 300 hurdles (51.43) and teamed up with Abigail Geist-Salone, Leah McFadden and Olivia Dressler to place seventh in the meet-ending 4x400 relay (4:33.10).
Geist-Salone also placed in the 300 hurdles (54.30) to join Fontaine in the podium, while the Lady Beavers also had two placewinners in the high jump — Madelyn Crabtree (4th, 4-6) and Isabella Geist-Salone (6th, 4-6), with scratches helping determine the order there.
Lady Beavers Peyton Grimm (long jump, 15-3) and Zoie Enseki (pole vault, 7-6) each finished seventh in their respective events, while DuBois also placed in the 4x100 and 4x800 to earn podium spots in all three relays.
Grimm, Laura Stroka, Antonia Fenice and Jayden Barrick teamed up to finish fifth in the 4x100 (54.20), while the 4x800 squad of Julia Wirths, Mcfadden, Delaney Yarus and Abby Dressler crossed in sixth (11:03.04).
Wirths and Olivia Dressler just missed out on podium finishes with ninths in the 3,200 and 400, respectively.
“In a reoccurring theme this season, we headed south and once again competed in the cold and rain in Altoona,” said Lady Beavers coach Scott Sullivan. “Our coaching staff joked yesterday that 90% of our team has never competed in an invitational above 45° and no rain.
“Once again we were led by freshman stand out Morgan Roemer in the distance races. She just missed breaking Catherine Sheffo’s mile record (5:11.92) set in 2012, running a 5:14. Later in the evening, she challenged another former standout’s record. Sarah Cole’s 2-mile record (11:25) set in 2001 was in jeopardy as Morgan ran a career-best 11:42. That’s why we go to these big invites in Pittsburgh, Altoona, etc to see some of the states best competition.
“Kamryn also turned in two career bests in the hurdles races. She has been unable to get under the 17 second mark all year but that changed yesterday in the finals when she ran an impressive 16.73 to place 5th. She then ran a 51.43 in the 300 hurdles to place 6th. She’s doing everything right and her hard work is finally paying off.
“Abby Geist-Salone also had a great race as she continues to improve and placed 8th, while Madelyn (Crabtree) and Izzy (Geist-Salone) did well, fighting off the elements to both medal in the high jump. Zoie (Enseki) and Peyton (Grimm) also persevered the weather to place 7th in the pole vault and long jump, respectively.”
When it comes to the DuBois boys, Daniel Raiford had a strong day in the throwing events, placing fourth in the javelin (128-0) and seventh in the discus (115-08). He was the Beavers’ lone individual double placewinner.
“Dan Raiford had a great day in the throws,” said Beavers assistant coach Brad Sweet. “He has been improving each meet and looks to do well at districts.”
On the track, Erich Benjamin (11.63) and Jaedon Yarus (23.63) finished sixth in the 100 and 200 dashes, respectively, while Joey Foradora was seventh in the 1,600 (4:47.60).
Dale Kot added an eighth in the 300 hurldes (43.24) and AC Deemer was eighth in the 800 (2:07.20). Tanner Shenk added a seventh in the high jump (5-6).
The Beavers 4x100 relay squad of Yarus, Benjamin, Kot and Jake Krause collected a fourth-place medal with a time of 46.25), while Deemer, Foradora, McKellen Jaramillo and Ryan White teamed up to place fifth in the 4x800 (8:49.49).
“The team had a good day despite the conditions,” said Beavers head coach Brian Clinger. “Everyone continues to improve, and we are working hard to be at our best here late in the season with districts approaching.”
St. Marys effort in Altoona was led by its girls team, with the duo of Samantha Hayes and Payton Bauer each winning a pair of gold medals.
Hayes crossed first in both the 800 (2:19.03) and 1,600 (5:07.50), while Bauer struck gold twice in the throwing events. She won the shot put with a school-record heave of 37-5 1/2, which broke the previous mark of 36-9 1/2 she set in the season-opening meet. She also won the discus with a throw of 107-07.
Hayes won a third medal on the track as she joined forces with Brianna Grotzinger, Vivianne Catalone and Madison Blythe to capture a silver medal in the meet-ending 4x400 relay (4:12.10).
Grotzinger joined Hayes and Isabelle Caskey as triple placewinners on the day.
Grotzinger won a bronze in the 800 (2:26.58), give the Lady Dutch two of the top three medalists in that event, and also was fifth in the 1,600 (5:07.50).
Caskey finished fourth in the 200 dash (27.19) and seventh in the 100 (13.75) and also ran a leg on the Lady Dutch’s 4x100 relay team that placed seventh (54.60). Izzy Catalone, Vivianne Catalone and Gina VanSlander also were members of that squad.
The Lady Dutch also got a silver medal from Maura Caskey in the 300 hurdles (48.94) and sixth-place finishes from Kyla Johnson (3,200 –12:17.51) and Rylee Nicklas (javelin, 82-10).
The Dutchmen’s lone placewinner was Alex Amador, who was seventh in the 800 (2:06.53). Their 4x400 and 4x800 relays both finished ninth, just out off the podium.
Elk County Catholic captured just three medals in the Class 2A portion of the meet, but all three were Top 4s.
Joe Wolfe won bronze in the 1,600 run (4:38.40), while Lady Crusader Tori Newton was third in the javelin (114-11). The ECC girls’ 4x800 relay squad of Sami Straub, Grace Neubert, Gina Carnovale and Sophia Bille added a seventh-place finish (10:25.00).
The performances by St. Marys’ Hayes in the 800 and 1,600 and bauer in the shot put and DuBois’ Roemer in the 1,600 were all considered “Elite Performances” as they met the Milesplit.com U.S. Second Team standard for those events.
St. Marys is scheduled for compete at DuBois today.