SHIPPENSBURG — Coming off a strong showing at the District 9 Class AA Track and Field Championships, the boys contingent from the Tri-County Area heads to states seeded to win medals in eight different events.
Area athletes earned a pair of top three seeds for the state meet, which will again be held at Shippensburg University.
In the boys 4x100 relay, the Brookville squad of Jack Krug, Bryan Dworek, Ian Thrush and John Frank are seeded third with a qualifying time of 43.19, just .30 seconds behind top-seeded Dock Mennonite Academy.
Johnsonburg’s 4x100 team of Alec McManus, Aaron Hinton, Andy Breier and Aaron Pura will also compete in the event as the 17th seed with a qualifying time of 44.38 seconds and is just .37 seconds off a final medalist time.
Clarion’s Brendan Zerfoss is the third seed in the 200 meter dash with a time of 22.27 seconds. He is 1.23 seconds behind the top seed and .07 seconds ahead of Brookville’s Ian Thrush, who is the fourth seed in the event with a time of 22.34.
Zerfoss is seeded just outside the medals in the 400, as the senior is the ninth seed with a qualifying time of 50.28 — just .08 seconds behind the eighth seed.
Brookvile’s 4x400 relay team of Dillon Olson, Krug, Thrush and Frank is seeded eighth with a time of 3:26.92. The quartet is 3.30 seconds behind top-seeded Schuylkill Valley.
The Tri-County Area has a second team competing in the 4x400 relay, as Elk County Catholic’s squad of Jacob Koss, Erick Mader, Steven Bobby and Drew Daghir earned the 16th seed with a qualifying time of 3:30.70.
Johnsonburg’s Max Cowan also is seeded to medal in the shot put, as the Ram has the eighth-bets distance of 49-3 3/4. Cowan is 3-2 1/4 behind Dock Mennonite Academy’s Alex Martin.
In the discus, Johnsonburg’s Drew Kilhoffer is the fifth seed with a distance of 156-04, while St. Marys’ Adam Park is the seventh seed with a qualifying throw of 152 feet. Trinity’s Dante Manetta is the top seed in the event with a qualifying throw of 161-07.
In the javelin, Clarion-Limestone’s Riley Hummell is seeded seventh with a distance of 182-05. Hummell is just 3-4 behind the fourth place seed, while Ethan Dabbs is the top seed with a distance of 202-05.
Other competitors in the boys meet include ECC’s 12th seeded 4x800 relay team of Logan Hoffman, Jacob Carnovale, Ben Hoffman and Matthew Dippold. The team qualified with a time of 8:14.70 and is seeded 2.69 seconds behind a medalist position in eighth place.
Dippold is the 13th seed in the 1,600 (4:34.48), while Ben Hoffman is the 16th seed in the 3,200 (9:56.14).
Brookville’s Dillon Olson will compete in the 110 hurdles as the 17th seed with a qualifying time of 15.65. Olson is seed .41 seconds out of a medal position and just .58 seconds out of fourth place.
Brookville’s Thrush and ECC’s Koss will compete in the 100, as Thrush is the 24th seed with a time of 11.31 and Koss is seeded 27th at 11.43.
Brookville’s Olson will compete in the 300 hurdles tied for the 10th seed with a time of 40.41, just .29 seconds out of a medalist position and 1.89 seconds behind the top seed.
DuBois Central Catholic’s Linkin Nichols is the 17th seed in the 800 with a time of 2:00.06. Nichols, a sophomore, is 1.42 seconds behind a medalist seeding and seeded just 1.74 seconds behind fifth place.
Three athletes will represent the Tri-County area in the high jump.
Redbank Valley’s Samuel Hetrick enters the event tied for the second-highest qualifying jump at 6-2, with the Bulldog having gone higher this season.
St. Marys’ Anthony Cortina and Brookville’s De-Angelo Coffey both qualified with jumps of 6-0 and are tied for the third-highest qualifying height.
Coffey will also compete in the long jump as the 16th seed with a distance of 21-03 3/4 alongside teammate Dworek, who is the 14th seed after recording a jump of 21-5 1/2 in winning districts.
Actions gets underway Friday at 9:30 a.m. in Shippensburg.
