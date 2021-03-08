HYDE — The DuBois boys and Brookville girls swimming teams each notched runner-up finishes in the race for the team title at Saturday's District 9 Championships at Robert L. Shearer Natatorium, both falling to host Clearfield.
The Beavers scored 299 points, 57 behind Clearfield, which picked up its ninth consecutive district title. The Lady Raiders had 288 points, 79 short of the Lady Bison, who grabbed their fourth straight crown.
DuBois also qualified four swimmers (Joda Fenstermacher, Tucker Fentermacher, Kolton Gwizdala, Isaac Wayne) for the PIAA Championships.
"I think the boys performed excellent," DuBois head coach Mike Gressler said. "They're a real tight-knit group, and they came in and performed. They showed up and took care of business.
"This is a year we were really looking forward to, but really we were just happy to compete with the way last season ended. We are just really thankful to get all our dual meets in and this district meet. We are really happy to have that opportunity."
The Lady Raiders also advanced four to states, getting Ella Fiscus, Emma Fiscus, Madeline Golier and Sadie Shofestall through. Brookville's Calvin Doolittle also qualified.
The four DuBois PIAA qualifiers teamed up to win both the 200 and 400 relays, while each Fenstermacher and Wayne all added an individual title.
Wayne got things started for DuBois with a win in the 200 free, holding off top-seeded Doolittle by .03 of a second in the day's closest finish. Wayne swam a 1:48.69 to best his seed time by over five seconds.
"That was a really good race," Gressler said. "Calvin is a really good swimmer and he really went after it. Calvin's third 50 was really strong and that really tightened things up for the last 50. But Isaac and his senior determination won out."
Tucker Fenstermacher was next to stand atop the podium for the Beavers after taking the 50 free in a winning time of 21.73, knocking off Bradford's Patrick Young by .79.
DuBois' 200 free relay team finished up Saturday's first session with a win over the Brookville foursome of Brady Barto, Bay Harper, Doolittle and Young, The Beavers swam a 1:31.18 to beat the Raiders by 2.35 seconds.
The Beavers had a heartbreaking loss early in the second session when Tucker Fenstermacher was disqualified for moving early in the 100 free. He set a new school-record time and beat Young to the wall, but all was nullified by the DQ.
However, Fenstermacher got a chance for redemption in the 400 free relay and didn't disappoint. He went out on the first leg and again set a new school record for a 100, giving the Beavers a lead they never relinquished in a 6-second victory over runner-up Clearfield.
"Tucker's 50 free was fantastic. He was on," Gressler said. "It was a great swim for him. Unfortunately in the 100, he moved slightly before the buzzer went off. It is what it is. But whenever that occurred we instantly moved him to the front of the 400 relay and he went out and performed."
Fenstermacher's 100 time in the 400 free relay was 48.11, which erased his brother Auckie's record of 48.27 set in 2015. The team's time of 3:21.09 was also a new school record. Fenstermacher teamed up with brother Joda, Gwizdala and Wayne to set that mark, breaking the old record set last year at districts. All but Joda Fenstermacher were a part of that swim, which featured then senior Logan Wells.
Joda Fenstermacher also added his individual title a couple events earlier when he swam a 57.70 in the 100 back to beat Bison Nick Vaow by nearly two seconds.
Fenstermacher added a second in the 200 IM, Gwizdala was the runner-up in the 100 free and Wayne placed second in the 500 free.
The Lady Raiders qualified both the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay teams for PIAAs with solid wins. Brookville beat St. Marys' Brooke Henry, Camryn Bauer, Mya Klaiber and Jade Reynolds by over four seconds in the medley and topped Lady Bison Danielle Cline, Charlise McSkimming, Emma Quick and Beth Struble in the relay.
Emma Fiscus added an individual district title in the 200 free, leading a trio of Lady Bison to the wall in a time of 2:08.45.
The Brookville girls also had runner-up finishes in the 400 free relay, the 200 IM (Golier), the 100 fly (Ella Fiscus), the 100 free (Shofestall), the 500 free (Emma Fiscus) and the 100 back (Golier).
Brookville's lone boy to stand atop the podium was Doolittle, who beat his seed time in the 100 fly by over three seconds on the way to beating Clearfield's Mason Marshall (54.87 to 55.67).
In addition to Doolittle's near miss against Wayne in the 200 IM, the Raiders also had second-place finishes from their 200 free relay team as well as Harper in the 100 breast. Harper was on the short end of the second-closest finish of the meet, falling to Clearfield's Marshall by .04.
The Brookville boys finished third in the team standings with 187 points, followed by Bradford (120) and St. Marys (41).
The Lady Dutch were fourth on the girls side with 148 points. Bradford was third (170) and Moniteau took fifth (79).
St. Marys 100 breast stroker Camryn Bauer was the highest finishing Dutch swimmer in an individual event, taking second to Moniteau's Katelyn Reott, who also won gold in the 50 free.
The PIAA qualifiers are back in action at the state meet March 19 at Cumberland Valley High School.