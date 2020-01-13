INDIANA — The Tri-County Area enjoyed quite the weekend at the inaugural Mid-Winter Mayhem Tournament as a trio of area schools combined to crown four champions, produce 17 medalists and collect three Top 10 team finishes.
DuBois led the local contingent at event, which was held inside the Kovalchick Center on the campus of IUP. The Beavers had seven wrestlers land on the podium (Top 8), a group headlined by 152-pound champion Ed Scott.
The Beavers also finished third in the team standings (156.0 poins) behind only North Allegheny (235) and Forest Hills (159.5).
St. Marys, which had a champ of its own in freshman Waylon Wehler (182), wasn’t far behind the Beavers as the Dutchmen placed fifth in the team race with 120.5 points. The Dutch had five medalists overall.
The final area squad at the event was Brockway, which tied for the second-most champs at the event with two (Anthony Glasl –132, Eric Johnson –195). However, the Rovers had just one other competitor land on the podium as they placed 10th as a team with 108 points.
Scott dominated his way to winning the 152-pound bracket, going 5-0 with five first-period pins.
He spent the most time on the mat in the semifinals, where he scored a quick takedown against St. Marys’ Johnny Wittman before notching a a pair of nearfall points. The Beaver senior then put Wittman on his back for a second time before securing the fall in 1:46.
Scott then pinned North Allegheny freshman Grant MacKay, the third seed, in the finals in 1:22.
While Scott was the Beavers’ lone finalist, teammates Trenton Donahue (132) and Alex O’Harah (285) each came away with bronze medals in their respective weight classes.
Donahue, the No. 2 seed at 132, went 6-1 on the weekend. His lone loss was a 9-1 setback to Marion Center’s Hunter Armstrong in the quarterfinals — a setback the Beaver avenged in the consolation finals with a wild 9-8 victory.
Donahue used a six-point second period to build a 9-4 lead before holding on or the win in the third despite giving up a pair of late stalling points in the one-point win.
As for O’Harah, he reached the semifinals as the fifth seed with three straight second-period falls, including one against Brockway’s Gavin Thompson. The Beaver dropped a tough 4-3 contest to top-seeded Ben Grafton of North Allegeny in the semis but bounced back with a pair sub-1 minute pins to place third.
One of those consy falls once again came against Thompson as O’Harah finished the weekend 5-1 with five falls.
Gage Gulvas also put together a strong tourney, going 6-2 with three falls to come away with a fifth-place finish at 160. Gulvas won four straight consy bouts after losing in the Round of 16 and ended his weekend by pinning General McLane’s Elijah Schreiber from the top position in the third period in 3:17 while trailing 5-4 to claim fifth place.
DuBois’ Chandler Ho (132, 3-3) and Garrett Starr (182, 2-3) each placed sixth in the event, while Gage Sonnie (106, 3-3) was eighth. Ho won all three of his bouts via fall.
The Beavers’ third-place team finish was aided by the fact all five of its other entrants won a bout. Brendan Orr (113) and Austin Mitchell (145) each went 2-2, while Kam Stevenson (120), Cadin Delaney (126) and Ryan White (170) were 1-2.
Jake Krause (160, 1-2), Jayden Barrick (113, 0-2) and Cadin Wilmoth (152, 0-2) each competed as non-team scoring entrants in the tournament at their respective weighs.
Wehler, the sixth seed, headlined St. Marys’ weekend with his title at 182. The Dutchmen went 4-0, book-ending his tourney with falls.
In between, he edged Cedar Cliff’s Elijah Ikeda, 6-4, in the quarterfinals before winning by default against second-seeded Starr of DuBois in 3;16 in the semifinals. Starr was winning 2-1 at the time.
Wehler then pinned top-seeded Logan Davidson of Lampter Strasburg in the finals in 2:51. The Dutchmam trailed 5-0 entering the second period but reversed Davidson from the bottom position before getting the fall 11 seconds later.
Teammate Jeremy Garthwaite went 5-1 to place third at 195. Garthwaite, the third seed, reached the semifinals with three straight pins before suffering a 5-0 loss to North Allegheny’s Nick Marcenelle.
The Dutchman responded with a pair of consy wins, notching a 12-1 major decision of West Mifflin’s Howie Congdon in the third-place match.
Wittman (152, 4-2) added a fourth-place finish, while Tylor Herzing (145, 4-3) and Alex Lukaschunis (220, 3-3) both came in sixth. Lukaschunis, who reached the semifinals, had three falls and Wittman two.
Wittman bouned back from his semifinal loss to Scott by pinning Strath Haven’s Simon Bolinger in 2:27 before dropping a tight 1-0 matchup in the consy finals to returning Class AA state qualifier Alec Supanick of North Star who was the No, 2 seed.
Also competing for the Dutch were Gregory Tettis (138, 2-2), Raivis Bobby (170, 2-2), Colton Snelick (285, 1-2), Tanner Quackenbush (106, 0-2), Isaac Dellaquila (120, 0-2), Conner Gausman (126, 0-2) and Lane Dellaquila (132, 0-2). Isaac Marche (132, 0-2), Logan Mosier (138, 0-2) and Kaden Snelick (145, 0-2) each competed as non-team scoring entrants in the event.
The duo of Glasl and Johnson led Brockway’s showing, as the seniors each went 5-0 in winning titles at 132 and 195, respectively.
Glasl dominated his bracket as the top seed, recording three straight falls before topping General McLane’s Matt Leehan (4th seed), 4-1, in the semifinals. The Rovers then pinned Shippensburg’s Dylan Ramsey in 4:22 in the for the 132-pound title. He was leading 4-0 at the time of the fall.
As for Johnson, he collected three pins on his way to winning the title at 195 as the top seed. The Rover completed his perfect weekend with a 1-0 win vs. North Allegheny’s Nick Marcenelle in the finals.
Brockway’s only other medalist was Thompson, who went 5-2 on his way to a fifth-place finish at heavyweight. Both his losses came to DuBois’ O’Harah. He won four straight in the consy bracket between those setbacks before edging Shippensburg’s Sean Hess, 1-0, in the fifth-place match.
Rovers Seth Stewart (170) and Linkin Nichols (152) each went 3-2 on the weekend, while Tanner Morelli (145) was 2-2. Stewart had three falls and Morelli two.
Adam Stine (126), Garret Park (138) and Weston Smith (182) each went 0-2.
St. Marys and Brockway are back in action Tuesday, with the Dutchmen traveling to Brookville and the Rovers hosting Redbank Valley.
DuBois travels to Hollidaysburg on Thursday.