GROVE CITY — The Tri-County Area enjoyed quite the weekend at the Fred Bell Memorial Invitational in Grove City as four local schools combined to crown three individual champions and come away with two Top 6 finishes in the team standings.
DuBois’ Ed Scott (152), Redbank Valley’s Ethan Wiant (145) and Curwensville’s Alex Holland (138) each captured titles in their respective weight classes.
Scott’s title helped propel the Beavers to a third-place team finish (133.5), while Wiant and his Bulldog teammates placed sixth (119 points) in the team standings. Glendale (177) won the team title, with Kane 9150.5) placing second.
Curwensville (79) finished 16th as a team, while Clarion (41) was 32nd.
Here is a closer look at how each school did at the event:
Scott headlines
Beavers’ showing
DuBois had two wrestlers compete in the event, half of those entrants placing in the Top 6. All but one Beaver won at least one bout on the weekend.
Scott led the DuBois contingent with a dominant weekend that saw him go 5-0 with five pins en route to capturing the title at 152 pounds. The Beaver spent just 1:03 on the mat in his first bouts — pins against Moon’s David Ifedigo (0:32), Harbor Creek’s Caleb Canavan (0:09) and Sheffield’s Landon Mead (0:22).
He then decked Cochranton’s Stetson Boozer in 1:54 in the semifinals. Once in the finals, Scott found himself in a battle in the finals against Penns Valley’s Malachi DuVall, who actually put the Beaver on his back for a four-point mov midway through the first period.
Scott quickly reversed DuVall and trailed 4-2 after one period. The Beaver chose bottom in the second, earned an escape and then took down the Ram before pinning him in 3:14. DuVall was seventh at Class AA states a year ago.
Scott was joined in the finals by teammate Trenton Donahue, who finished second as the top seed at 132. Donahue, who was 4-1, reached the semifinals by way of three pins, two in the first period.
He then beat Cambridge Springs’ Ayden Miller, 4-0, in the semifinals before falling 13-3 in the finals to General McLane’s Matt Leehan.
Beaver Chandler Ho finished third at 138, while teammates Gage Gulvas (160) and Brendan Orr (113) were fourth and sixth, respectively.
Ho went 5-1 on the weekend, with his lone loss be a tough 4-3 setback to Penns Valley’s Clayton Royer in the semifinals. Royer went on to finish second ayer losing 3-1 to Holland in the finals.
He bounced back from the loss to Royer to win two bouts in a row, ending his weekend with a 7-3 win against McDowell’s Hayden Butterfield in the third-place bout.
Gulvas put together a 4-2 weekend, recording three falls, on his way to placing fourth, while Orr posted a 4-3 mark to land on the podium.
Beavers Austin Mitchell (145) and Cadin Delaney (126) each went 2-2 on the weekend, with Mitchell notching two pins. Kam Stevenson (120) and Alex O’Harah (285) both were 1-2 and Gage Sonnie (106) 0-2.
Redbank places
three in Top 8
Wiant highlighted what was an mixed bag of results for Redbank on the weekend. The Bulldogs did finish sixth in the team race but outside Wiant had just two other the wrestlers land on the podium. However, five of the Bulldogs who didn’t place won at least two bouts.
Wiant went 5-0 on the weekend with four bonus points wins (2 pins, 2 technical falls) in his run to the 145-pound title. He sued those four bonus-point wins to reach the finals, where he blanked Titusville’s Jarrod Rodgers, 5-0.
Teammate Kobe Bonanno added a third-place at heavyweight, while Cole Bish placed fourth at 106.
Bonanno had a busy weekend, going 6-1 with four falls. He reached the quarterfinals before falling 3-1 to Moon’s Sennaca Harney. He rebounded from that loss to win three straight in the consy bracket, capping that run with a 4-1 win against Glendale’s Kyle Jasper in the third-place bout.
Bish went 3-2 on his way to fourth at 106.
Bulldog Trenten Rupp (126) went 4-2 with two falls but fell one win short of reaching the medal rounds, while teammates Ridge Cook (113), Hudson Martz (182) and Ray Schreckengost (220) each went 3-2. Martz had three falls, while Cook and Martz each had two.
Other Bulldogs to compete were Dalton Bish (132, 2-2), Noah Anderson (160, 1-2), Alex Carlson (120, 0-2) and Jacob Kundick (138, 0-2).
Golden Tide place
two in Top 6
Like Redbank, Curwensville had several wrestlers collect wins over the weekend but only saw two of them land on the podium with Top 6 finishes.
Holland headlined the Golden Tide’s weekend with his run to the 138-pound title. He went 5-0 with a pair of falls as the top seed. He rotated pins and decision victories on his way to the finals, besting Glendale’s Garrett Misiura, 3-0, in the semifinals.
That set up a finals showdown against Penns Valley’s Royer, who edged DuBois’ Ho, 4-3, in the other semifinal. And, it was Holland who won another close bout as he made a takedown just 30 seconds into the match standup in a 3-1 victory.
Holland was joined on the podium by Jake Carfley, who went 4-3 to place sixth at 106. He recorded three falls on the weekend.
Teammates Zach Shaffer (132), Jake McCracken (170), Duane Brady (182) and Brennan McCarty (220) all went 2-2 on the weekend, while Nik Fegert (126), Adam Straw (145) and Nick Holbert (195) were 1-2.
Caleb States (120, 0-2), Noah Brady (152, 0-2) and Dylan Harmic)160, 0-2) also competed for Curwensville.
Clarion collects
two medals
Clarion had just five wrestlers compete at Fred Bell and two of them — Donavan Edmonds and Cutter Boggess — came away with medals. Both had busy weekends, wrestling eight bouts a piece.
Edmonds went 6-2, recording four pins along the way, as he finished fifth at 160. As for Boggess, he posted a 5-3 mark with two falls to place sixth at 170.
Bobcats Breckin rex (145) and Logan Edmonds (195) each went 1-2, while Caleb Edmonds (152) was 0-2.