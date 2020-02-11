BROCKWAY — The 2020 District 9 Junior High Wrestling Championships were held Saturday at Brockway Area High School, and Tri-County Area enjoyed a strong showing as it crowned 10 individual champs and had 42 medalists (Top 4 finishes).
Brookville, Brockway and Curwensville each crowned three individual champs, but it was the Raiders who dominated the event team-wise. Brookville had a medalist (Top 4) in 14 of the 15 weight classes on its way to winning the team title.
Brookville’s performance was headlined by its three champions — Alec Geer (80 pounds), Bryce Weaver (145) and Hunter Greeley (210) .
Geer tech falled Curwensville’s Austin Gilliland, 16-1, in the finals of a two-man bracket at 80. Weaver went 3-0 and recorded two falls, including one in the finals against Brockway Tanner Guaglianone in 3:45. Greeley finished 2-0 and bested Port Allegany’s Carson Neely, 6-1 in thwe finals.
Brookville also had six other wrestlers — Clayton Knapp (87), Cole Householder (108), Burke Fleming (115), Easton Belfiore (130), Ganen Cyphert (190) and Baily Miller (250) — reach the finals before coming away with runner-up finishes.
Teammates Jared Popson (101), Carson Weaver (122) won bronze medals, while Owen Knapp (94), Caden Marshall (155) and Dan Drake (170) finished fourth.
Brockway captured six medals inside its own gym, including three golds by West Pisarchick (101), Parker Pisarchick (108) and Dylan Bash (115).
Parker Pisarchick went 2-0 and beat Brookville’s Cole Householder, 5-2, in the finals en route to earning Co-Outstanding Wrestler honors with Coudersport’s Gavyn Ayers, the champion at 170 pounds.
Weston Pisarchick pinned his way to the title at 101, recording three first-period falls. He decked Port’s Alden Ferguson in 31 seconds in the finals. As for Bash, he also went 3-0 with three falls. He flattened Brookville’s Fleming in 2:23 in the championship bout.
Brockway also got second-place finishes from Guaglione (145) and Jack Smith (170), while Carter Guaglianone was fourth at 138.
Brockway’s Jason Bash was named the District 9 Coach of the Year.
Curwensville got titles from Damian Brady (87), Ryder Kuklinskie (130) and Logan Augenbaugh (138).
Brady drew a bye into the finals of a three-man bracket, where he pinned Brookville’s Knapp in 47 seconds. Kuklinskie captured a pair of wins on the day, decking Brookville’s Belfiore in overtime in 5:15 in the finals at 130.
Augenbach went 3-0 at 138, recording a pair of pins to reach the finals where he blanked Coudy’s Owen Deutchlander, 4-0.
Gilliland (80) was the Golden Tide’s lone runner-up, while Dylan Deliccia (122) and Grady Hoyt (250) were fourth.
The area’s final individual champion was Clarion’s Brock Champluvier, who went 3-0 with three falls at 250. He needed just 1:10 to pin Brookville’s Miller in the finals.
Clarion also had three third-place finishers in Mason Gourley (108), Derek Smail (190) and Josh Beal (220), while Bobcat Zane VanTassel (101) placed fourth.
Johnsonburg had four medalists on the day, including a pair of runner-ups in Cayden Solomon (94) and Aiden Bittler (122). Teammates Eli Schreiber (115) and Cameron Larkin (138) finished third.
Ridgway landed four wrestlers on the podium, with the trio of Timothy Groscup (87), Antoni Scevola (145) and Mikey Steis (250) each placing third at their respective weights. Elker Benji Truchan finished fourth at 108.
Redbank Valley collected three medals, led by third-place finishers Daniel Evans (94) and Coda Kirkpatrick (170). Teammate Trenton Patton placed fourth at 115.