The Pennsylvania Sports Writers Girls Basketball All-State teams for Class A and 2A were released Wednesday afternoon, and pair of seniors from the Tri-County Area — Elk County Catholic’s Taylor Newton and Redbank Valley’s Tara Hinderliter — received honors.
Newton was voted to the Class A Second Team, while Hinderliter was a Third Team selection in Class 2A after each put together monster years in the their final high school campaigns. The duo combined to capture the last two Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express Player of the Year Awards, with Hinderliter taking home that honor this past season and Newton doing so as a junior.
The All-State honor was the second for Newton, who was a Class A Third Team pick a year ago.
As a senior, Newton led ECC to a 16-12 and a trip to state playoffs as the third place team in Class A in District 9. She scored 473 points on the year and averaged a double-double on the season at 16.9 points and just over 12 rebounds a game. She recorded a double-double in 23 of ECC’s 28 games.
Newton finished her career with 1,397 points, which ranks her second in school history behind only Julie Schlimm (1,489 in 1989).
As for Hinderliter, she becomes the second sibling in her family to earn All-State basketball honors, joining older sister Brooke who was a four-time time All-State pick (Second Team twice, Third Team twice)
The younger Hinderliter enjoyed a magical senior year during which she District 9 in both total points (590) and scoring average (21.1 ppg). All that scoring helped the Lady Bulldogs post a 12-win turnaround (20-8 record) and powered them to the school’s first district title since 1998 and eventually the second round of the PIAA playoffs.
Hinderliter closed out her stellar career with a 14-point performance in an 83-54 loss in that second-round game to two-time defending state champion Bellwood-Antis and Notre Dame recruit Alli Campbell, who was voted the Class 2A Player of the Year for the third straight season by the PA sports writers. Campbell finished her career with 3,019 points.
As for Hinderliter, she posted 1,401 career points, which rank second in school history to older sister Brooke (1,997, 2016 grad).
Newton and Hinderliter were joined as All-State selections by two other District 9 players — North Clarion senior Abby Gatesman and Coudersport junior Sarah Chambers. Gatesman was a First Team pick in Class A, while Chambers made the Third Team in Class A.
Kennedy Catholic senior Malia Magestro was voted the Class A Player of the Year.
No District 9 player garnered All-State honors for the 3A-5A teams, the other classifications D-9 schools compete in.
Here is the full list of the Class A and 2A All-State teams, including their scoring average per game:
CLASS 1A
First Team
Abby Gatesman, North Clarion, 5-10, Sr., 14.6
Jessica King, Sullivan County, 6-1, Sr., 16.7
Malia Magestro, Kennedy Catholic, 5-8, Sr., 26.7
Paige Mott, Abington Friends, 6-0, Sr., 12.5
Alexis Robison, Rochester, 5-7, Jr., 19.1
Second Team
Emily Garvin, Northumberland Christian, 5-6, So., 18.2
Corynne Hauser, Rochester, 5-7, So., 16.0
Taylor Huyck, Susquehanna, 5-8, Sr., 15.7
Maria McConnell, Blacklick Valley, 5-11, Jr., 21.0
Carly Mulvaney, Jenkintown, 5-10, Jr., 16.8
Taylor Newton, Elk County Catholic, 5-11, Sr., 16.9
Third Team
Sarah Chambers, Coudersport, 6-0, Jr., 13.6
Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day, 6-0, Sr., 15.3
Emily Lockard, Benton, 6-0, Jr., 19.0
Zaniyyah Ross-Barnes, Abington Friends, 5-11, Jr., 14.2
Mackenzie Steele, Susquehanna, 6-1, Sr., 12.4
Kenedy Stroup, Greenwood, 5-10, Sr., 19.8
Player of the year — Malia Magestro, Kennedy Catholic
Coach of the year — Jim Romano, Jenkintown
CLASS 2A
First Team
Alli Campbell, Bellwood-Antis, 6-0, Sr., 28.6
Jojo Lacey, Westtown, 6-0, Sr., 12.0
Kaitlyn Maxwell, Everett, 5-7, Sr., 29.5
Halee Smith, Juniata Valley, 5-10, Sr., 18.6
Makennah White, West Middlesex, 6-1, Sr., 25.8
Second Team
Jumoke Adaramoye, Linden Hall, 6-2, Sr., 8.7
Mercy Ademusayo, Linden Hall, 6-5, Jr., 12.5
Sakeria Haralson, Bellwood-Antis, 6-0, Sr., 13.4
Bella Hunt, Bishop McCort, 5-11, Sr., 14.5
Natalie Jasper, Ellis, 5-6, Jr, 22.9
Jordan Karmonick, Mahanoy Area, 5-6, Sr., 14.6
Dani Rae Renno, Mount Carmel, 6-2, Jr., 17.1
Third team
Diajha Allen, Bishop Canevin, 5-6, Sr., 17.7
Olivia Ciullo, Old Forge, 5-8, Jr., 17.5
Maya Ettle, Moravian, 6-4, Sr., 12.3
Teresa Haigh, Bishop Guilfoyle, 6-0, Jr., 15.7
Tara Hinderliter, Redbank Valley, 5-5, Sr., 21.1
Sanaa Redmond, Shipley, 5-6, Jr., 21.5
Player of the year — Alli Campbell, Bellwood-Antis
Coach of the year — Kristi Kaack, Bishop Guilfoyle