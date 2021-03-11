MONACA — The Tri-County Area has experienced its share of success at the Pennsylvania Classic High School Gymnastics Championships in recent years, and this weekend was no different as three local competitors combined to bring home eight medals.
Seven of those medals came from DuBois freshman Mya Jones and St. Marys freshman Maddy Wittman in the Bronze Division, while Lady Beaver junior Savanah Morelli secured a medal in the Silver Division.
The area’s three schools who sponsor gymnastics — DuBois, St. Marys and Ridgway — had athletes compete in the Bronze, Silver and Gold Divisions at event. The skill level of the competitors in each of those divisions increase with Gold being considered the best of the three. No area gymnasts competed in the hardest division (Diamond) at the championships.
Jones and Wittman were among eight area entrants to compete in the individual portion of the Bronze Division.
Jones captured a silver medal on vault (8.575) and a bronze on bars (7.450) and juts missed out on a couple other medals (Top 5 for the division). She finished eighth on floor (7.750) and 12th on beam (6.825) on her way to a seventh-place finish in the all-around (30.600).
Junior teammate Madee Finalle was 11th on beam (7.100) and 14th on vault (7.925), while senior Kaden Vansteenburg placed 15th on vault (7.900).
Wittman carried the banner for the Lady Dutch on the day as she collected the maximum total of five medals. She placed fourth on each of the four individual events, scoring an 8.500 on vault, 7.400 on bars, 7.850 on beam and 7.950 on floor exercise.
Those four fourth-place finishes equated to a bronze medal in the all-around (31.700) for Wittman, who was just .175 behind the runner-up.
Wittman had three other teammate compete on vault at states in the division. Bella Field was 11th (8.075), Gina Salvaggio 13th (8.050) and Graec Mattivi 18th (7.750).
Ridgway’s Abby Haight was 19th on vault (7.725) on vault in the Bronze Division.
Up the Silver Division, Morelli was one of five local gymnasts to compete.
Morelli, who has dealt with injuries most of the season, only competed on bars and came away with a ninth-place finish with a score of 8.075. The Top 10 finishers in the Silver were placewinners.
Senior teammate Meriele DeCicco just missed out on a medal on the floor as she placed 12th with an 8.500 — just .025 out of the 10th and final medal position.
DeCicco wasn’t limited to just that event though and finished 18th (31.900) ou of 31 competitors in the all-around. She was 19th on vault (8.450), 26th on bars (7.300) and 29th on bars (7.650).
St. Marys had two entrants in the Silver Division.
Danielle Rolley was 26th on vault (8.300) and 40th on floor (7.825), while Anna Mattivi was 35th on vault (8.150).
Ridgway’s Keyona Gardner tied Mattivi for 35th on vault with an 8.150.
St. Marys’ top three gymnasts — junior Davan Lion, senior Therese Guidoo and junior Lauren Moser — all competed in a deep Gold Division this year that featured 40 all-around competitors and as many as 43 competitors in any one single event.
All three competed as all-around performers.
Lion, who has powered the Lady Dutch all season, posted the team’s best finishes in the Gold Division. She was 19th in the all-around (33.775) after placing 16th on floor (8.800), 19th on both vault (8.775) and beam (8.625) and 30th on bars (7.575).
Guido’s best finish was 21st on floor (8.650). She also was 22nd on vault (8.700), 25th on beam (8.425) and 34th on bars (7.400) en route to being 29th in the all-around (33.175).
Mosier collected a 24th on bars (8.075), 29th on floor (8.450) and 35ths on vault (8.475) and beam (7.825) to finish 31st in the all-around (32.825).
Team-wise, St. Marys moved up a division this year and finished as the runner-up to Waynesboro in the Silver Division, 140.500-131.750.
That second-place finish comes on the heels of the Lady Dutch winning the Bronze Division team crown a year ago for the first time in program history.
DuBois was fifth in the Silver with a team score of 119.875.