BELLEFONTE — The 2020 Central Penn Gymnastics League Championships were held Saturday at Bellefonte High School, and the local contingent of DuBois, St. Marys and Ridgway enjoyed a strong showing as the three schools combined to win nearly two dozen medals.
St. Marys carried the banner for the area schools, as the Lady Dutch finished second in the team standings to Altoona (133.6918-127.0250) and captured 12 individual medals at the event that basically served as a district competition for the competitors prior to the state meet this weekend.
DuBois finished right behind St. Marys medal-wise with 10 while placing fourth as a team with a season-best score of 121.4250. Ridgway had just one medalist as part of their fifth-place team finish (104.633) in the five-team league.
Bellefonte’s Grace Weaver dominated the meet as she won all four individual events en route to winning the all-around title with a 36.3167. She posted at least a 9.300 in each of the four events to win gold, with a high of 9.600 on floor.
Behind here, it was the St. Marys trio of Lauren Mosier, Davan Lion and Therese Guido who finished second through fourth in the all-around, respectively.
Mosier was the lone St. Marys competitor to medal (Top 10) in all four individual events on her way to capturing silver in the all-around with a 34.0167. She was second to Weaver on both beam (8.750) and floor (9.150), while adding a bronze on vault (8.3667) and a fifth on beam (7.750).
Lion won silver on vault (8.4167) and bronze on floor (8.950) as part of her third-place showing in the all-around (32.8917). She added a fourth on beam (8.475) and placed just outside the medals on bars (12th).
As for Guido, she was third on beam (8.600) and fifth on floor (8.7667) while landing just outside the medals with 11th-place finishes on vault and bars. Despite placing in just two events, she still was fourth in the all-around with a 32.500.
St. Marys had no other Top 10 finishes.
DuBois’ Morgan Allman joined Mosier in being a medalists in all four events was edged out for fifth-place in the all-around by teammate Savanah Morelli by the slimmest of margins (32.2917-32.2417).
Morelli placed fourth on both vault (8.300) and bars (7.750), while adding a sixth on beam (8.225). She was 15th on floor.
Allman put up consistent numbers across the board as part of her sixth-place performance in the all-around. The Lady Beaver finished seventh on vault (8.1667) and floor (8.6333) and was eighth on both bars (7.3667) and beam (8.075).
Teammate Madee Finalle took home a ninth-place medal in the all-around (28.000) even though she didn’t place in the Top 10 in any of the individual events. Her best finish came on the floor, where she placed 14th with an 8.050.
Ridgway’s lone medalist was Kayla Reynolds, who captured an eighth-place medal on vault with an 8.133.
Pennsylvania Classic High School Gymnastics Championships will be held this weekend at Moon High School.
St. Marys and DuBois will be among the schools competing in the team state competition on Friday, while the individual event competition will be held on Saturday.