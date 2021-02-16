HYDE — The District 4/9 Class AAA Wrestling Championships are set for Saturday at Clearfield Area High School, and this year's event will have a much different look and feel to it because of COVID-19.
Chief among those differences is the fact fans will no be permitted into the event, largely to allow the competing teams to properly social distance in the bleachers if the Arthur J. Weiss Gymnasium. Clearfield Area High School will have cameras livestreaming all the mats being used so parents and fans can watch all the action live.
As for the tournament itself, the district's number of regional qualifiers has been cut in half from last year — meaning only two wrestlers instead of four will advance to the Northwest Regional Tournament next Saturday at Altoona in a move made by the PIAA to limit the number of wrestlers competing past districts to keep tourneys a one-day event.
Because of that change, "true second place" matches may have to be held following the finals and consolation finals. Those bouts won't be needed at a weight if the runner-up has already beaten the third-place finisher in the event. However, if the second place and third wrestlers did not meet each other, then those two will battle to see who gets the second berth to regionals.
That scenario could create some real excitement late in the day in what looks to be another deep championship event.
The brackets this year feature 16 finalists from a year and 12 wrestlers who have won District 4/9 titles in their careers, including seven returning champions.
That group is headlined by Selinsgrove senior Nate Schon, a three-time district champ at 220 pounds and a two-time state finalists who won PIAA gold as a sophomore.
The only other multi-time champ in the field is Williamsport senior Riley Bower, who has landed on the podium each of the last two years.
A trio of local champs return from a year ago in DuBois sophomore Brendan Orr (113 last year) and Clearfield juniors Hunter Kovalick (170) and Oliver Billotte (285).
Billotte (17-1), who placed eighth at states last year, is part of a high-powered heavyweight bracket that features two of the best in the state with Schon (30-0) moving up to 285 this year.
There are also three other area wrestlers in the field who have won titles in the past. DuBois' Chandler Ho won three years ago as a freshman at 106, while Clearfield's Mark McGonigal (152) and St. Marys' Jeremy Garthwaite (182) captured gold two years ago. Ho lost in the finals to Bower the last years, but the pair find themselves at different weights as seniors.
Williamsport and Selinsgrove enter Saturday tied for the most top seeds with four, while DuBois and Clearfield have two each. The Beavers are the defending team champions (193.5 points), with Williamsport (169.5) and Clearfield (158) finishing second and third, respectively, in the team race a year ago.
The tournament is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with all the rounds being held continuously. Short breaks will he held to clean the mats and scorers tables. The finals and third-place matches are expected to begin sometime between 5 and 6 p.m.
Here is a quick look at each of the 13 weight classes for this year's tournament:
106 pounds
Defending champ Cael Naesdo (12-0), a sophomore from Williamsport, is back to defend his crown as the top seed and is in the top half of the bracket.
Returning runner-up Evan Davis (12-6), a sophomore from Clearfield, landed the third seed this year and faces sixth-seeded Isaac Beyer (7-1) of St. Marys in the quarterfinals.
Punxsutawney freshman Dysen Gould (4-1) is the second seed and wrestles DuBois' Aubree Donahue (4-12) in his opening bout. Gould pinned Davis earlier this year.
113 pounds
Selinsgrove freshman Ryan Gavason (17-8), the top seed, in the only one of the four wrestlers in the bracket with a winning record. He faces DuBois senior Kam Stevenson (8-11) — the lone area competitor in the field — in the semifinals.
120 pounds
Another four-man bracket, DuBois freshman Davey Aughenbaugh (14-4) garnered the top seed. He faces fourth-seeded James Prosser (6-1) of Bradford in the semifinals, with the other semi pitting second-seeded Devon harris (6-5) of Williamsport against third-seeded Leo Martinenz (12-12) of Selinsgrove.
126 pounds
The field at 126 features two returning champs — Orr and Williamsport's Carter Weaver — and a third finalist from a year ago in Clearfield's Nolan Barr.
Carter (14-2), who won at 120 last year, is the top seed and in the top half. The bottom at 126 will have second-seeded Barr (15-3) battle Orr (9-7) for a berth in the finals. Barr edged Orr, 5-3, in the regular season.
132 pounds
Selinsgrove junior Aiden Gaugler (27-3), a runner-p at 113 last year, is the top seed and faces either Clearfield's Justin Hand (4th seed, 11-6) or St. Marys' Andrew Wolfanger (5th seed, 6-2) in the semifinals.
DuBois junior Cadin Delaney (8-11), the sixth seed, faces third-seeded Braden Bower (14-2) of Williamsport in the quarterfinals on the other side of the bracket. Bower won a title two years ago at 113.
138 pounds
DuBois' Ho (18-3), who was eighth at states a year ago, headlines the bracket at 138 as the top seed. He is one of three wrestlers in the field with a winning record but has six more wins than the other two wrestlers combined.
The Beaver has a bye into the semis where he awaits the winner of a bout between fourth-seeded Isaac Dellaquila (3-4) of St. Marys and fifth-seeded Sylvan Martin (9-8) of Selinsgrove.
Clearfield junior Luke Freeland (5-5) is the second seed and wrestles Shikellamy sophomore Nick Koontz (3-3) in the quarterfinals.
145 pounds
Williamsport's Riley Bower (16-0) sits atop the field at 145, with all three local competitors in the bracket in the bottom half.
Clearfield junior Karson Kline (14-4) in the second seed and awaits the winner of a quarterfinal bout between DuBois junior Austin Mitchell (3rd seed, 14-8) and St. Marys' Lane Dellaquila (6th seed, 1-0).
152 pounds
The top seed is Williamsport junior Roman Morrone (15-1), who was the runner-up at 145 a year ago. He has a bye into the semis and will face either Selinsgrove junior Josiah Foss (4th seed, 11-5) or St. Marys sophomore Logan Mosier (5th seed, 6-2).
In the bottom half, Punxsy's Brady Smith (4-1) is the second seed and squares off against Clearfield freshman Wil Domico (9-9) in the quarterfinals. The winner gets either Shik's Coltyn Sempko (3rd seed, 6-1) or DuBois' Jake Krause (6th seed, 7-8) in the semis.
160 pounds
Former champ Coy Bastian (25-3) of Selinsgrove is the top seed at 160, where he will face a local entrant in the semifinals in either St. Marys' Kaden Snelick (4th seed, 4-3) or Clearfield's Wyatt Reorda (5th seed, 8-9).
DuBois senior Ryan Gildersleeve (13-7) is the second seed and has a bye into the semifinals.
172 pounds
In what could be one of the more open fields of the tournament, St. Marys' Nick Crisp (8-0) grabbed the top seed and is the lone senior in the 8-man bracket. He opens against Bradford's Luke Kerr (4-6).
DuBois junior Ryan White (11-8) in the fourth seed and faces Shik's Gage Wolf (4-2) in the quarters, with the winner likely getting Crisp in the semifinals.
Clearfield's Carter Chamberlain (3rd seed, 10-7) is in the bottom half of the draw and wrestles Selinsgrove's Cale Bastian (12-10) in a battle of freshman.
189 pounds
Clearfield's Kovalick (14-2), last years champ at 170, has moved up a weight class and appears to have a clear path to the finals.
Who faces him for the title looks to be a battle between second-seded Steven Miller (25-5), a sophomore from Selinsgrove and St. Marys sophomore Waylon Wehler (8-0, who is the No. 3 seed.
215 pounds
The field at 215 features a pair of past champions (McGonigal, Garthwaite) and another wrestle in Shik senior Adam Young (12-1) who finished second to Schon at the old 220-pound class the last three years.
McGonigal (15-3) garnered the top seed after making a huge jump in weight this year. He won a title at 152 as a freshman and was second at that weight a year ago — making states both years.
The Bison has a bye into the semis, where he will battle either St. Marys senior Garthwaite (4th seed, 6-1) or DuBois freshman Zack Gallagher (5th seed, 6-12).
Young (6-1) is the second seed.
285 pounds
The title race at heavyweight looks to be a two-man battle between Schon (30-0) and Billotte (17-1), the first and second seeds, respectively. The other four entrants at the weight have a combined record of 15-26.