After having to wait an extra week to get their seasons underway, the three Tri-County Area teams included in the Intermediate Unit 9 bubble all opened their seasons on a high note Thursday and Friday nights.
Elk County Catholic became the first team in the bubble to take the field as they came away with a commanding 32-6 victory at home over Cameron County Thursday.
Then, on Friday St. Marys and Ridgway took the field for the first time on the season as the Dutchmen used a dominant performance to defeat visiting Bradford 69-13, while the Elkers jumped out to a 17-0 lead before holding on to win 17-14 over visiting Kane.
In Southern League action Friday, Brookville and Redbank Valley both picked up wins to move to 2-0 on the season, while DuBois dropped to 0-2 with a loss.
For the Raiders, it was a 49-30 victory in a shootout with Central Clarion in a key early-season matchup in the Large School Division, while the Bulldogs won their second straight home game by topping Brockway 21-7.
The Beavers took a trip to Karns City, as the game was tied at seven early before the Gremlins scored 48 unanswered points on their way to a 55-14 win.
The Week 2 slate in the Tri-County Area took a bit of a hit late in the week as Curwensville was set to host Sheffield before the Wolverines forfeited, siting low numbers, while Clearfield was forced to cancel its home opener against Tyrone after a positive COVID-19 test at the school.
Just like in the opening week, area athletes put up big numbers to help lead their teams to victory.
The matchup between Brookville and Central Clarion pitted a pair of high-powered offenses up against one another as it was the Raiders coming out on top.
Jack Krug led the way with his second consecutive game with 250-plus passing yards, as he went 19-of-31 through the air of 259 yards and four scores to just one interception.
While the Raiders found success in the passing game, the ground game also proved key, as Braiden Davis led the way with a 107-yard night on 15 carries.
Calvin German led the Wildcats offense with 227 passing yards on 16-of-34 completions for four touchdowns and one interceptions, as he connected seven times with Cutter Boggess for 119 yards and two scores.
St. Marys did not miss a beat offensively to open the season, as the Dutchmen outgained Bradford 464-146, led by junior quarterback Christian Coudriet.
Coudriet, who was removed from the game after the opening drive of the second half, was still able to pass for 299 yards on 22-of-31 passing for five touchdowns, as nine Dutchmen caught a pass in the win, led by Bryce Walker with 99 yards on seven grabs.
Hudson Martz added to his 101-yard game in the opener with 88 yards on 19 totes for Redbank Valley in the win over the Rovers.
Here is a look at all the stats/box scores from Friday night's games.