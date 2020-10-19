Like they have throughout the season, the Tri-County Area teams put up big numbers on the offensive side of the ball across the board in Week 6.
The slate of games dropped from seven to six when Redbank Valley's trip to Curwensville was cancelled Friday morning after a handful of Bulldogs players were forced into quarantine after coming into contact with a Keystone player who tested positive for COVID-19.
The Bulldogs defeated the Panthers in Week 5, as they will now enter the District 9 Class A playoffs coming off a two-week hiatus.
In the six games that were played Friday night, area teams and players had strong performances on the offensive side of the ball, both in the passing and running games.
As a team, St. Marys led the way with 445 yards of total offense in its win over Ridgway, while Brookville also surpassed the 400-yard plateau with 409 yards in a win over DuBois.
For the Raiders, nearly all of those yards came in the passing game, while the Dutchmen relied on a much more balanced offensive attack.
Of St. Marys' yards, it was a near split between passing and rushing, as its ground game led the way with 232 yards, while it also picked up 213 yards through the air.
Jacob Kline was one of a handful of area athletes to put up big numbers last week, as he carried the ball 15 times for 151 yards against the Elkers.
In the passing game, Dutch quarterback Christian Coudriet connected with seven different receivers in the win, throwing for 213 yards on 15-of-28 passing and one touchdown, but the junior was also picked off three times.
While Coudriet had just five carries for seven yards on the night, four of those rushes ended in the end zone, as he led the area in touchdowns accounted for last week.
On the other side, Elkers wideout Wil Howard surpassed the 100-yard mark, as he caught three passes for 133 yards, including a 95-yard touchdown.
For Brookville, Jack Krug continued his explosive season behind center, as the senior surpassed the 100-career touchdown passes mark with three in the win over the Beavers.
Krug went 23-of-29 through the air, finding seven receivers on the night for 321 yards and no interceptions.
Robert Keth led that receiving core for the Raiders, catching six passes for 109 yards for one score, as he also accounted for two touchdowns on the ground.
One other 100-yard performance on the week came from Elk County Catholic's Nick Crisp, who rushed for 125 yards on 16 carries and one touchdown in a victory over Otto-Eldred.
Central Clarion wideout Cutter Boggess fell just shy of 100 yards in a win over Punxsutawney, as he caught five passes for 96 yards, as Wildcats quarterback Calvin German threw for 192 yards on 12-of-21 passing for 192 yards and three scores to just one interception.